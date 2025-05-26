A film documenting Leeds Rhinos legend Kevin Sinfield’s most recent epic fund-raising challenge will premiere in the city this week.

RAM Films, a Leeds-based video production company whose executive producer is Rhinos director Jamie Jones-Buchanan, will unveil the 90-minute feature at the Everyman Cinema in the Trinity complex, at Albion Street, on Thursday, May 29. The film follows last December’s Running Home for Christmas 7-in-7 challenge.

This week’s red-carpet event will feature two simultaneous showings of the fly-on-the-wall documentary and some tickets are available for members of the public to join Sinfield, his fundraising team, friends and members of the MND community as they relive the incredible feat. Titled Running For Rob, the raw and intimate documentary captures every step, setback, and triumph, offering a unique look at the physical and emotional toll of the challenge and the unwavering determination behind it as the team raised another £1.4 million for motor neurone disease (MND) charities.

Sinfield ran more than 230 miles in seven days, starting in Liverpool and finishing near his home in Saddleworth, Oldham. The mammoth task was his fifth 7-in-7 challenge, with the 44-year-old having already raised nearly £10 million from the first four events in honour of his close friend and former teammate Rob Burrow following his diagnosis in 2019.

Kevin Sinfield seen in Hull during last year's 7-in-7 challenge. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The premiere comes two days before Rhinos’ annual MND awareness fixture, against Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley on Saturday. Next Monday will mark a year since Burrow’s death from the disease.

RAM Films; head of production Jimmy Bray said: “It was a pleasure to once again be part of Kevin’s team for his most recent fundraiser and witness first-hand the superhuman effort and determination it required to complete this challenge in support of an incredible cause. We are delighted to be able to host another VIP movie premiere at Everyman Cinema, which offers raw insight into the physical and emotional journey behind the miles.”

A donation will be made to MND fundraising for every ticket sold to Thursday’s screenings. Bray added: “It’s always important for us at RAM Films to play our part in contributing towards raising awareness for motor neurone disease and making a contribution towards the fundraising efforts as we continue the fight against this awful disease. Events like this evening help to reflect on those incredible efforts and maintain momentum in the fight to secure life-changing research and we look forward to welcoming people along to be part of another memorable evening.”

Kevin Sinfield, with Laura and Jason Kenny, out on the roads around Hull during his running home for Christmas challenge last year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Tickets for the VIP premiere are available for £50 plus VAT per person. Entrance includes a welcome speech by Sinfield and his fundraising team, as well as picture opportunities and refreshments. Tickets can be booked here.