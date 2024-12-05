Leeds Rhinos’ latest overseas signings have discovered rugby league training in snow can be a slippery slope.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos came up with an unusual way of acclimatising their new imports to English conditions, taking Makia Sivo, Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins to Snozone at the Xscape leisure complex in Castleford. For a tongue in cheek taste of what they might face over the next few months, the trio - along with teammates Jarrod O’Connor and James Bentley - did some tackling and passing on the ice, before a spot of sledging and the inevitable snowball fight.

Fijian Test winger Sivo and the two Aussie forwards are set to make their first appearance in blue and amber when Rhinos face Wakefield Trinity in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge at AMT Headingley on Boxing Day and if the weather turns bad, they’ll be ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cooper Jenkins, middle, celebrates North Brisbane Devils' win over Newtown Jets in this year's NRL State Championship. Picture by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images.

It was minus six in the snow centre and Jenkins - signed from Brisbane club Norths Devils - described the experience as “pretty cool”. He said. “We’ve had some good fun.

“I’ve seen snow before, we’ve got some snow mountains in Australia so I’ve been skiing a couple of times and I’ve seen to New Zealand - but it is definitely pretty cold [in England]. It took a bit to get used to the weather, but I am getting there now.”