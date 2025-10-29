Leeds Rhinos news: new contract announced for star man amid 'something special' promise

Star full-back Lachie Miller has signed a new contract and insists Leeds Rhinos are “on the brink of something special”.

Miller, who had a year left on his previous deal, is now committed to Rhinos until the end of 2027 season. His new terms include an option for the club to extend that until the autumn of 2028. The 31-year-old played rugby union sevens for Australia at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 before converting to league. He made his NRL debut with Cronulla Sharks three years ago and joined Leeds from Newcastle Knights ahead of the 2024 season.

Miller has scored 16 tries and 17 goals during 49 games in blue and amber and finished 2025 as Betfred Super League’s top tackle-breaker. The only player in the league to average more than 200 metres per game, he was Rhinos’ fans’ player of the year and narrowly missed out on a top-three finish in the Man of Steel voting, despite sitting out Leeds’ first five competitive games because of injury.

“I am really pleased to have agreed a contract extension here at the Rhinos and I can’t wait for next season,” Miller said. “The Rhinos have made my family and me feel so welcome since we came here and I know we are on the brink of something special as a team. This feels like home and it is great to have extended my contract.”

Miller and his wife Ellie recently opened their own business in the city and he added: “We have loved raising our kids here in Leeds. My wife and I have opened a little Pilates studio, Project Reform Pilates, in Horsforth. It gives us a focus outside of footy to look forward to. This is a great chance for my wife to build the business and something for our family to have after footy.”

Reacting to Miller’s new deal, coach Brad Arthur said: “Lachie has worked incredibly hard on his game this season and it was good to see him get the rewards for his hard work on the pitch. He is always looking to get his team on the front foot and never gives in.

“He constantly looks at ways he can get that extra metre or find the gap to put a team mate away. It is good news he will be staying at the Rhinos even longer and I am sure there is even more to come from Lachie.”

Sporting director Ian Blease added: “We are delighted to get this deal agreed with Lachie so early in the off-season. I know how much the Leeds fans love watching him play. He is the type of player who gets you on your feet every time he gets the ball. I thought he was the best full back in Super League last season and I am looking forward to seeing how he gets even better with a full pre-season ahead of 2026.”

Rhinos are understood to be close to finalising new deals with several other players whose current terms are due to expire in 12 months’ time.