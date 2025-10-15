Rhinos scrum-half Jake Connor won the award which goes to the most outstanding player in men’s Betfred Super League, with Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis and Wigan Warriors’ Jai Field making up the top-three. Fourth place went to Leeds full-back Lachie Miller, as revealed on Love Rugby League and confirmed by the RFL.

A panel of 21 former players awards points to the top three performers in each of the 161 fixtures during the regular season. The running total is published weekly over the first half of the campaign, but kept secret after round 16.

Miller was equal sixth when the list went dark in June, matching his final position in 2024. This year’s top-10 also included former Rhinos players Aidan Sezer - who was seventh - and his Hull FC teammate Zak Hardaker in 10th. Hull had three players on the leaderboard with Herman Ese’ese taking sixth place as the highest-ranked forward. The RFL have not revealed who was runner-up to Connor, but here’s the 2025 Man of Steel leading 10.

Steve Prescott Man of Steel top-10

Jake Connor (winner) - The Leeds Rhinos scrum-half is this year's Steve Prescot MBE Man of Steel.

Mikey Lewis (top-three) - The Hull KR man was close to retaining his title, finishing in this year's top-three, though the RFL haven't specified who was runner-up.

Jai Field (top-three) - Wigan Warriors' Jai Field was the other member of the top-three.

Lachie Miller (fourth) - Leeds Rhinos' Australian full-back was "very close" to making it on to the final three-man shortlist.