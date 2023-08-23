The 29-year-old Newcastle Knights back will join Rhinos in pre-season on a three-year contract.

He is the club’s second recruit for 2024, after Catalans Dragons’ French Test forward Mickael Goudemand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller, known as Lachie, has made 11 appearances at full-back for Knights this year and can also play in the halves.

Lachie Miller makes a try-scoring break for Australia's rugby sevens side against South Korea on day three of the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Chofu, on July 26, 2021. Picture by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

A rugby league player as a youngster, he was a member of Australia’s Olympic rugby union sevens squad in Tokyo two years ago before switching codes with Cronulla Sharks in 2022 and signing for Newcastle this season.

Miller said, “I am looking forward to joining such a prestigious club as Leeds Rhinos and excited to come across - having spoken with Rohan [Smith, Rhinos’ coach] and Gary [Hetherington, chief executive] - to be part of the culture at Headingley.

“I really enjoyed my footy at the start of this season and I want to bring that to the Rhinos. It is a big change for my family; we have a newborn and two-year-old so it is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our young family that we are ready to embrace and make the most of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller insisted he knows what he is in for at Leeds and in England. He stated: “I watch a fair bit of the Super League competition on TV over here in Australia and I am fortunate to be joining such a great club and hopefully I can add to the culture.

New Rhinos signing Lachie Miller on the ball for Newcastle Knights against Manly Sea Eagles at Glen Willow Sporting Complex, in Mudgee, Australia, in April. Picture by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images.

“I know the club has a history of mixing a core of young English lads with the overseas guys and I can’t wait to play in front of the passionate Leeds fans at Headingley.”

Former Rhinos coach Brian McDermott is an assistant-coach at Newcastle, where ex-Leeds player Danny Buderus is on the backroom staff.

“I know there are a lot of connections between the Knights and the Rhinos over the years,” Miller noted.

New Rhinos signing Lachie Miller, pictured in May. Picture by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I haven’t spoken to Brian McDermott or Danny Buderus yet about the club as we have been trying to get the deal done. I'll definitely be seeking any advice they can give me, though.

“I have spoken to some good friends of mine, Brandon Lee and Tyson Gamble, who have been coached by Rohan and they say what a legend of a guy he is.

“His style of footy, I think, will suit the way I like to play and I knew from the moment we spoke on the phone that he was a coach I wanted to be associated with.”

Smith believes Miller could light up Super League. The Rhinos boss said: “Having spoken to people about Lachie, everyone speaks about him being well-respected and highly-regarded by those who have worked with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He is a quick, broken-field runner who is gaining in experience all the time having come across to league from rugby union later in his career.

“I think he will fit in well with our squad for next season and the plans we have for our style of play moving forward.”

Hetherington added: “I would like to thank Newcastle Knights and Lachie's management for helping make the deal possible,especially given that he had one more year remaining on his Knights contract.