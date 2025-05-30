Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has explained why Matt Frawley is not in the 21-man squad for Saturday’s big game against Wakefield Trinity.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos’ number seven hasn’t played since the Good Friday win against his former club Huddersfield Giants on April 18. He was included in the initial squad for the past four matches, but has been left out of tomorrow’s 21, with his place going to teenage forward Presley Cassell in the only change from last week’s victory at Castleford Tigers.

Jake Connor and Brodie Croft have emerged as Rhinos’ first-choice half-back pairing while rookie Jack Sinfield has also leapfrogged Frawley in the pecking order and is in the squad for Saturday. Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today, Arthur attributed Frawley’s omission to “the balance of the squad”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “There’s no point having two halves in that 21-man rotation. We’ve got Sinny there who can cover nine as well and he gives me the flexibility of having another forward on there. I looked at it last week and probably felt I got it wrong, having two halves in the mix of the 21. This is a better balance.”

Leeds Rhinos' number seven Matt Frawley hasn't played since the Easter home win against Huddersfield Giants. Picture by David Harrison.

Rival clubs, including Salford Red Devils, are believed to be monitoring Frawley’s situation. The Yorkshire Evening Post understands there are no plans for the scrum-half, who played in the reserves last week, to leave the club before his contract ends this autumn, though Rhinos are unlikely to stand in his way if an opportunity comes up elsewhere.

Cassell, who has replaced Frawley in the 21 for tomorrow’s derby, is yet to make his first team debut, but has starred for Rhinos’ under-18s and reserves this season. The loose-forward was scholarship player of the year in 2023 and received the academy award 12 months later.

He isn’t expected to be in Saturday’s 17, having played for the academy in their 70-0 defeat of Wakefield on Thursday, but Arthur admitted he is in contention to make his debut this season. The coach said: “He could play tomorrow, he is ready and that’s his next progression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presley Cassell has been drafted into Leeds Rhinos' 21 for Saturday's visit of Wakefield Trinity. Picture by David Harrison.

“It’s just where and how do I get him in? None of these guys want to miss out and none of them are giving me a reason to leave them out at the moment. That is the luxury I have got.”

Arthur reckons Cassell’s form in the lower grades is keeping more senior players on their toes. He stressed: “I don’t have to make any threats, because they are all looking around and they know they have got to be on top of their game and they’ve got to do their job each week, because there’s guys who are missing out who can step up and do it. That’s where it’s at with Presley; at some stage I’d like to get him out there and give him a taste of it, but there’s plenty of guys doing a good job for me at the minute.”

Cassell played at prop against Wakefield as the under-18s extended their 100 per cent winning run to five games. Hooker Joe Diskin led the way with a hat-trick, George Brown crossed twice and other try scorers were Zak Lloyd, Harry Smith, Jayemm Oladipupo, Wade White, Jacob Stead, Jacob Hardy and Oscar Brown. Harley Thomas converted 11 of Leeds’ 12 touchdowns.