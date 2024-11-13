Leeds Rhinos news: latest update as Lachie Miller faces race to be fit for new rugby league season

By Peter Smith
Published 13th Nov 2024, 06:00 GMT
Leeds Rhinos are “cautiously optimistic” over injured full-back Lachie Miller’s chances of being fit for the start of next season.

Miller missed Rhinos’ final two games of 2024 because of a hamstring problem suffered against Hull FC in September and remains on the casualty list. The 30-year-old is back in England after a break in Australia and will be assessed by Rhinos’ medical staff this week ahead of pre-season training beginning on Monday.

Sporting director Ian Blease told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “He is having PRP (platelet rich plasma) injections. He is back in the country now so we’ll monitor him and he’ll start running in the next few weeks.”

Lachie Miller celebrates scoring for Leeds Rhinos during their win at Huddersfield Giants in July. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Lachie Miller celebrates scoring for Leeds Rhinos during their win at Huddersfield Giants in July. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Blease added: “Hopefully we’ll look at the start of the season, but you just don’t know. It depends how he reacts to the treatment. It’s too early, but with these type of injuries it depends how he is as a person and how he reacts to treatment. At this stage, we are cautiously optimistic, but we’ll see how it goes.”

Miller was sixth in this year’s Man of Steel rankings and his tally of 206 tackle-busts in his debut campaign was more than any other player in Betfred Super League. The Australian former rugby union sevens star - who scored seven tries and was credited with 24 assists - is a candidate to take over goal kicking duties next year following Rhyse Martin’s move to Hull KR.

Leeds, though, have options at full-back. Alfie Edgell filled in there for the three games Miller missed last term and Rhinos have signed former England man Jake Connor, who is an experienced number one.

