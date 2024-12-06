Leeds Rhinos picture special: Ryan Hall, Jake Connor, Maika Sivo among 21 superb pre-season training shots

By Peter Smith
Published 6th Dec 2024, 17:45 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 19:59 BST
Leeds Rhinos are well into pre-season ahead of their opening trial game on Boxing Day.

The full first team squad are now back at the club and most are in full training ahead of the Tetley’s Festive Challenge at AMT Headingley on Boxing Day. Among new faces on show are recruits Maika Sivo, Jake Connor, Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins, along with club legend Ryan Hall who is back in blue and amber six years after his previous game for Rhinos.

Fans will be delighted to see Morgan Gannon gearing up for his playing return after missing the entire 2024 campaign because of concussion and Lachie Miller is also running after an off-season injury scare. Ace Evening Post photographer Tony Johnson was invited to the stadium to picture the players in training. Here’s 21 superb images from their latest workout.

Coach Brad Arthur keeps a close eye on Leeds Rhinos training.

1. Leeds Rhinos pre season training at AMT Headingley

Coach Brad Arthur keeps a close eye on Leeds Rhinos training. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
New signing Cooper Jenkins, who has joined Rhinos on a two-year contract from Queensland Cup champions North Devils.

2. Leeds Rhinos pre season training at AMT Headingley

New signing Cooper Jenkins, who has joined Rhinos on a two-year contract from Queensland Cup champions North Devils. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Former assistant-boss Chev Walker has taken a new role as transitional coach- working with players moving from the academy and reserves into the senior squad - but retains an involvement with the first team.

3. Leeds Rhinos pre season training at AMT Headingley

Former assistant-boss Chev Walker has taken a new role as transitional coach- working with players moving from the academy and reserves into the senior squad - but retains an involvement with the first team. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Rhinos legend Ryan Hall, left, who has returned to the club from Hull KR, with Harry Newman.

4. Leeds Rhinos pre season training at AMT Headingley

Rhinos legend Ryan Hall, left, who has returned to the club from Hull KR, with Harry Newman. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Cameron Smith will share the captaincy with Ash Handley next season.

5. Leeds Rhinos pre season training at AMT Headingley

Cameron Smith will share the captaincy with Ash Handley next season. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Stand-off Brodie Croft gets the ball away.

6. Leeds Rhinos pre season training at AMT Headingley

Stand-off Brodie Croft gets the ball away. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Jake ConnorMorgan GannonRhinos
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice