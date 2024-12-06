The full first team squad are now back at the club and most are in full training ahead of the Tetley’s Festive Challenge at AMT Headingley on Boxing Day. Among new faces on show are recruits Maika Sivo, Jake Connor, Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins, along with club legend Ryan Hall who is back in blue and amber six years after his previous game for Rhinos.
Fans will be delighted to see Morgan Gannon gearing up for his playing return after missing the entire 2024 campaign because of concussion and Lachie Miller is also running after an off-season injury scare. Ace Evening Post photographer Tony Johnson was invited to the stadium to picture the players in training. Here’s 21 superb images from their latest workout.
1. Leeds Rhinos pre season training at AMT Headingley
Coach Brad Arthur keeps a close eye on Leeds Rhinos training. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Leeds Rhinos pre season training at AMT Headingley
New signing Cooper Jenkins, who has joined Rhinos on a two-year contract from Queensland Cup champions North Devils. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Leeds Rhinos pre season training at AMT Headingley
Former assistant-boss Chev Walker has taken a new role as transitional coach- working with players moving from the academy and reserves into the senior squad - but retains an involvement with the first team. Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Leeds Rhinos pre season training at AMT Headingley
Rhinos legend Ryan Hall, left, who has returned to the club from Hull KR, with Harry Newman. Photo: Tony Johnson
5. Leeds Rhinos pre season training at AMT Headingley
Cameron Smith will share the captaincy with Ash Handley next season. Photo: Tony Johnson
6. Leeds Rhinos pre season training at AMT Headingley
Stand-off Brodie Croft gets the ball away. Photo: Tony Johnson