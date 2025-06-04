Scan results have confirmed the extent of the injury suffered by Leeds Rhinos full-back Lachie Miller.

The Australian picked up a calf muscle problem late in the first half of last Saturday’s 22-18 win against Wakefield Trinity and did not play after the break. Miller has been in impressive form since returning from pre-season hamstring and calf injuries six games into the current campaign and is sixth in the Man of Steel leaderboard.

Rhinos have no fixture this weekend and are back in action at home to Warrington Wolves on Saturday, June 14. Sporting director Ian Blease said: “We’ve had him scanned and it is good news - it is not a long-term one.

Lachie Miller on the attack for Leeds Rhinos against Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Steve Riding.

“We’ll get a couple of weeks to see if we can get him ready for Warrington. If there’s any doubt we won’t risk him, but it is good news generally that he is not going to be out long-term. The club is good at getting people back fit and ready and we’ve got nearly a fortnight, so we will see how he is in a couple of weeks’ time.”

There’s also positive news on two youngsters, including one who hasn’t played for more than two years. Centre Max Simpson has been sidelined since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (acl) knee injury in January, 2023 and another 20-year-old, forward Ben Littlewood, underwent surgery on a damaged hamstring in pre-season.

Blease revealed: “Max will be ready for the next reserve team game [at home to Warrington on June 14], all being well. Ben Littlewood is also getting there now, another few weeks and he will be back, so it will be good to get these youngsters back on the pitch. That’s an added bonus, half way through the year.”