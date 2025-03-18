Fit-again full-back Lachie Miller says he welcomes increased competition for his place in Leeds Rhinos’ team this year.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miller, who has recovered from hamstring and calf muscle injuries, made his first appearance for six months when Rhinos were knocked out of the Betfred Challenge Cup at St Helens last Friday. The Australian slotted straight back into the starting full-back role, with Jake Connor - who had been there for Leeds’ previous five competitive games this year - moving to scrum-half in place of concussion victim Matt Frawley.

The number seven could be back available for Saturday’s visit of Wigan Warriors and it’s not yet clear how coach Brad Arthur plans to fit the three players into two spots. Miller, though, reckons the competition will benefit all three players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back-up full-back Alfie Edgell is also in the mix and Miller insisted: “It’s going to keep us on our toes, which is certainly a good thing. It will keep me pushing, I obviously want to play week-in and week-out and so does Jake. There’s some decisions and headaches with our spine, but that’s a positive, it will only make us better.”

Lachie Miller made his return from injury for Leeds Rhinos against St Helens last week. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Miller wasn’t expected to play the full game against Saints, but with hooker Andy Ackers picking up a hamstring injury - and the full-back feeling in good shape - he was left on for the entire 80 minutes. He confirmed he got through unscathed and is ready to step up his game over the next few weeks.

“To be honest, I feel better than I did last year,” Miller - who missed Rhinos’ final two games of 2024 and first five this term - said. “It is just the match fitness I have got to get under my belt. I had a couple of cramps, but I got through 80 minutes and that’s the main thing. I feel really strong - I did a lot of work through the past six months to get where I am, I am confident and I am feeling really good.”

Miller paid tribute to Rhinos’ medical staff, led by head physiotherapist David Ferguson, describing them as “some of the best I have ever worked with”. He said. “Ferg has been really good - I can’t speak highly enough of him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos' Lachie Miller has recovered from pre-season hamstring and calf muscle injuries. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“He has been with me nearly every day for six months - he’s probably sick of me, but has put a lot of confidence in me, made me feel strong and ready to go. I had a couple of reinjuries - hammy, reinjury; then calf and injury again. It has been very frustrating, but I love playing sport, I love playing footy and I am very fortunate to be able to play in front of fans. I am very lucky, very blessed and I am happy to be back.”

Performance-wise, he added: “It’s just the timing, having been out for a while. Jack [Welsby] got me on a 40-20, which was a really good kick, but there’s just a couple of things I need to work on - some timing and combinations with Crofty [Brodie Croft] and Jake or Frawls - whoever it may be. We’ve all got to keep working hard on that.”

The 22-14 result took some of the gloss off Miller’s comeback, but he insisted: “We can’t do anything about it now; we can’t get a wildcard back into the Cup, so we’ve got to put it behind us and get on with our season. It’s a long season and there’s still another trophy to play for.

“That’s what we have got start focussing on. We are working hard to get results and they are going to come. There’s something special in this group, so stick with us and we will get results.”