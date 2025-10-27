Leeds Rhinos news: James Bentley issues emotional message after shock exit

Former Leeds Rhinos forward James Bentley has issued an emotional farewell message after his shock exit from the club earlier this month.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leeds-born back-rower signed a new deal in April which would have kept him at Rhinos until the end of 2027, but was released from that contract two weeks ago. Several Betfred Super League clubs, including Warrington Wolves, are understood to be interested in signing the 27-year-old ex-Bradford Bulls and St Helens man.

The club said Bentley’s departure was “due to a personal matter”, but no further details have been released. Now the player has taken to social media to reflect on four seasons with his home city team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Bentley left Leeds Rhinos earlier this month despite having two full seasons remaining on his contract. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Bentley described playing for Leeds as “an honour and a childhood dream” and signed off with a thank you to fans. His full message said: “It’s been an honour and a childhood dream to play for my hometown club, @leedsrhinos over the last 4 years. Things haven’t always gone the way that little lad imagined, but I’ve made memories, gained stories I’ll never forget, and learnt valuable lessons along the way. A huge thank you to everyone at the club — from top to bottom — and last but not least, to the fans for all your support. #ALAW.

Bentley - who was sent-off in the first half of his debut, against Warrington - scored 15 tries in 81 games for Leeds following his move from Saints ahead of the 2022 season. He featured for Ireland at the World Cup three years ago, but hit the headlines after the tournament following an alleged bust-up with England’s Victor Radley.