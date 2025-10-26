Ex-Leeds Rhinos & Hull KR forward joins new club after Castleford Tigers exit

By Peter Smith
Published 26th Oct 2025, 08:32 GMT
Former Leeds Rhinos prop Muizz Mustapha has found a new club following his departure from Castleford Tigers.

The 25-year-old was released by Tigers earlier this month, with two seasons remaining on his contract, to “pursue playing opportunities elsewhere”. He has now signed for Betfred Championship outfit Doncaster on a deal until the end of the 2027 campaign.

Mustapha was born in Nigeria but grew up in Leeds and progressed through Rhinos’ academy to make his first team debut in 2019. He made nine senior appearances, all as a substitute and had a season on loan with Hull KR before joining Tigers in October, 2022.

Muizz Mustapha is tackled by Kallum Watkins during Castleford Tigers' defeat to Leeds Rhinos at the Jungle in May. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.placeholder image
Muizz Mustapha is tackled by Kallum Watkins during Castleford Tigers' defeat to Leeds Rhinos at the Jungle in May. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

He played 45 times for Tigers, scoring three tries. Of his move to Doncaster, Mustapha said: “I’m really excited to be here. It has been going on for a while, but I’m really pleased to get it done and for me to be here. There’s some big ambitions for the club and I’m just excited to be a part of that moving forward.”

Mustapha is Doncaster’s first addition for 2026 and coach Richard Horne enthused: “This is a great signing for us. He’s a young, aggressive, powerful forward with a lot of Super League experience, which will only help us raise our levels. He is going to be a key part of the squad as we look to progress.”

