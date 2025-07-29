Leeds Rhinos news: famous name returns to 1st team squad as highly-rated trio secure new contracts

A famous name will return to Leeds Rhinos’ full-time squad in 2027.

Forward Dacx Jones-Buchanan is among the latest three lower-grade players to agree a new contract which will see them join Rhinos’ elite group. The 17-year-old is son of seven-time Grand Final winner Jamie Jones-Buchanan, who is now a club director and will take over from Gary Hetherington as chief executive at the end of this season.

Dacx’s two-year contract will see him complete his second and final year with the under-18s in 2026 before he moves full-time with the first team from 2027. Centre/second-row Oliver Smart and centre Oscar Brown have both penned a one-year contract, elevating them to full-time status next term. All three deals also include club options to extend.

The trio have been standout performers in the academy and reserves this year and take the number of academy-produced players who have agreed contracts with the club over the past 13 months to 21. Jones-Buchanan, a prop or loose-forward who began playing with the Stanningley community club, has featured 12 times in the lower grades this year.

He said: “I’m really happy to have this contract locked up and secure, so now I can look forward to starting to get to know the first team. Having Chev Walker as transition-coach builds the connection from first team to the reserves and academy, which is good for youth development. It makes us more comfortable if we get the opportunity to move up to the first team.”

Brown was spotted by Rhinos scouts playing rugby union for Harrogate Grammar School midway through last year and has scored 14 tries in 11 games across the academy and reserves this season. “It has been a lot of hard work, not only from myself, but also from my coaches and other people around me,” he said.

“I think my performances this year have shown the hard work I’ve put in and how I’ve grown playing the sport and as a person. It definitely makes a difference having the support I’ve had coming in from rugby union. I feel like it is a really positive environment to be in and everyone’s doing well in their own ways, so I’m looking forward to continuing my growth and going to that next level.”

Smart, a former Siddal junior, has been playing for Rhinos’ second-string this year, having joined the academy as an 18-year-old in 2024. He said: “It's really nice the club are putting faith in me. They were the club that gave me a chance and for them to continue that faith, it’s a big boost of confidence.

“Being around some of the best players in Super League and internationals is only going to benefit me. It’s a really intense, challenging environment, but I’ve already seen improvements in my game from training with them a couple of times each week. Going full-time is only going to massively [boost] my development and I'm really looking forward to challenging myself.”

Assessing the trio, Rhinos’ head of youth John Bastian said: “They are working really hard to improve and develop their game, they listen to Chev and the coaching team and they have been contributing highly in the under-18s and reserve grade. The opportunity to be part of the first-team squad is certainly all credit to them and hopefully they become the next generation of Super League players.

“All three are from slightly different backgrounds. We watched Oliver a couple of times before signing him for the academy, but he has improved in his intensity and effort areas [and] if he carries on, he’ll play at a high level. He's naturally a very good trainer and a good leader too.

“Dacx has natural talent that doesn’t need teaching. He has put a lot more effort into his endurance which has been evident in his performances and has been really active this year on the field. Oscar Brown is a wonderful advert for any rugby union player who wants to transition into rugby league. He has shown it can be done and he’s improving week by week. He has earned this contract through hard work and it's great for him and his family to have him on board.”

Bastian added: “It's an exciting time for Leeds Rhinos fans. The first team are certainly progressing well under Brad Arthur and there’s a wonderful cohort of young players ready to be integrated into the first team. What we’ve got to continue to do as a club is create opportunities for some of these top-talented juniors to be part of us for the long term.”