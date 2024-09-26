Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos are on the lookout for promising rugby union talent after adding a teenage forward to their academy squad.

Rhinos have high hopes for Oscar Brown who has signed a professional contract at the end of a three-month trial period. Brown, who played union for Yorkshire Academy, Harrogate Rugby Union Club and Harrogate Grammar School, will go into his second season with Rhinos’ under-18s next year before stepping up into the reserves for 2026.

“Rugby union offers rugby league some superb athletes and good young men that can transition into our pathway and create wonderful opportunities for themselves,” Rhinos head of youth John Bastian said. “We’ve seen examples of that at the Rhinos this year in Ned McCormack and Ben Littlewood, who have made their first team debuts, as well as academy players Fergie McCormack and George Brown, who have also had experience playing rugby union.”

Of Brown, Bastian enthused: “He has made a big impression over a short period of time since he joined us from Harrogate and was a great spot by our head of talent identification, Simon Bell, who saw some potential in him. He has been exceptional in training over the last three months and, although he hasn't had a great deal of game time, he has certainly shown he’s committed. He runs the ball hard, he's prepared to tackle hard and his effort areas have been really good.”

Brown featured twice for Rhinos’ academy this year and will continue to train on a part-time basis. He said: “I was hoping to get offered a contract when the season ended. I've progressed a lot since I joined the club and have picked up on the game quite quickly, but I feel like there's a lot of work to be done.

“The staff at Leeds have helped me out a lot. They have been there whenever I’ve needed them, on and off the pitch. Now I’m really looking forward to pre-season and being fully part of the team throughout the whole season. I definitely think next year is going to help me improve my skill-set and then I think I'll be ready for reserves after that.”