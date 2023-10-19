Stars of the future revealed as Leeds Rhinos announce 'most exciting' scholarship intake
Thirty seven teenagers have committed to the club’s 2024 scholarship programme, forming what head of youth John Bastian reckons is “one of the most exciting groups I've seen for a number of years”.
The cohort is drawn from 11 different Yorkshire community clubs and includes 19 newcomers to the under-15s. Bastian said: “Our talent scouts have done extensive work with the new players coming in.
“It’s three years of building relationships with community clubs and the families of players we've been interested in, with the hope they'd come on board. We've got 19 really talented junior players and one of the most exciting groups I've seen for a number of years.”
Bastian believes Rhinos are blazing a trail for the sport. He added: “Youth development plays a huge part at any club that wants success. Leeds Rhinos are unbelievable with the investment we put into our junior setup and the more teams in rugby league that do that, we will get more players developing to the highest level.”
Scholarship coach Mark Butterill also has high hopes for the latest group. He insisted: “As a club - and through Leeds Rhinos Foundation - we have strong relationships with community clubs and it's great to see a lot of them represented.
“The coaches deserve a lot of thanks for the hard work and sacrifices they put into these guys to get them here. I'm really excited to work with every single one of the players over the next few months.
“I think they've all got a special different quality and at our end, we need to welcome them into the club, develop them and build those platforms and foundations in order for them to move forward into the academy.”
Kippax is the most prolific community club, producing nine of the new under-15s; five come from Castleford Lock Lane and two from Dewsbury Moor. Featherstone Lions, Wakefield Hawks and Stanningley are also represented.
Siddal’s Micha Charles is the only newcomer to the under-16, with the others having featured for the younger age group this year.
Under-16s: Harvey Butterworth (club Stanningley, school Lawnswood); Micah Charles (Siddal, St Bedes); Cobi Ellis (Birstall, St John Fisher); Luke Fagan (Stanningley, St Mary’s, Menston); Jacob Hardy (Kippax, Castleford Academy); Will Hunter (Shaw Cross, QEGS); Dacx Jones-Buchanan (Stanningley, Priesthorpe); Kai Irvine (King Cross Park, Trinity Academy); Zak Lloyd (Siddal, Salendine Nook); Mason Peach (Stanningley, Morley Academy); Tom Richardson (King Cross Park, Trinity Academy); Caleb Rhodes (Birstall Victoria, BBG Academy); James Rowney (Stanningley, Crawshaw); Logan Stavely-Carr (Oulton Raiders, Crawshaw); Daniel Stelfox (Oulton Raiders, Crawshaw); Hughie Tinkler (King Cross Park, Trinity Academy); William Wilkinson (Birstall Victoria, BBG Academy); Wade White (King Cross Park, Trinity Academy).
Under-15s: Bailey Hardy (Lock Lane, Castleford Academy); Sonny Hetherington (Lock Lane, Airedale Academy); Ryan Hosier (Lock Lane, Bruntcliffe Academy); Connor Lawrie (Featherstone Lions, Carleton High); Noah Lunn (Kippax, Brigshaw High); Jack Manning ((Kippax, Brigshaw High); Seth Marchant (Kippax, Brigshaw High); Will Mathers (Kippax, Castleford Academy); Jack Mears (Lock Lane, Outwood Freeston Academy); Connor Mullins (Dewsbury Moor, Ossett Academy); Alfie Steel (Kippax, Castleford Academy); Samuel Oldroyd (Stanningley, West Leeds Academy); Daniel Shaw (Wakefield Hawks, Outwood Grange Academy); Jack Smith (Kippax, Brigshaw High); Robin Smith (Lock Lane, Castleford Academy); Harry Thompson (Dewsbury Moor, St John Fisher); Jacob Tooala (Kippax, Outwood Academy); Brennan Townend (Kippax, Airedale Academy); Liam Watson (Kippax, Brigshaw High).