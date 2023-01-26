Brought in ahead of last season on a two-year deal, he managed only 14 appearances - scoring five tries - before a calf injury brought his season to a premature end in August.

Fusitu’a was allowed an extended off-season break before reporting back and has not figured in either of Rhinos’ warm-up games so far, though he was named in the initial squad to face Leigh Leopards last Saturday.

That led to a report on the Australian Wide World of Sports website this week which suggested Fusitu’a could be keen for a return to the NRL.

David Fusitu'a is checked over during his Rhinos debut last February. Picture by Tony Johnson.

That article’s author, ‘The Mole’ later Tweeted that “Fusitu’a’s manager has told me he intends to see out his deal this year.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Rhinos expect the 28-year-old to remain at the club until at least the end of this season.

Speaking after the game at Leigh, Rhinos coach Rohan Smith revealed Fusitu’a had been ruled out because of illness, but will play at home to Bradford on Sunday.

David Fusitu'a pictured scoring against Wakefield last May. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Smith said: “The intention was for Fusitu’a to play right centre, but he had an illness yesterday [Friday] and woke up a bit worse today than he was yesterday, so he wasn’t selected.”

Fusitu’a, a former top try scorer in the NRL who has played Test rugby for New Zealand and Tonga, attended Rhinos’ media day on Tuesday and featured on the club’s pre-season team picture.

He is a long-term friend of Sam Lisone who joined Rhinos in pre-season on a two-year contract.

Interviewed at Rhinos’ media day, Fusitu’a insisted: “It is a big year for me. I view every year as my last because you want to impress year in, year out.

David Fusitu'a's childhood friend Sam Lisone, pictured, joined Rhinos in pre-season. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

“It definitely gives me a bit more of a push to play well. I was a one-club man in the NRL so I'd love it to be the same over here.”

He added: “The club, the fans and the people here are all good people. They've looked after us so hopefully I can repay them this year with an injury-free year.