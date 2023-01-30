Rhinos ran in four tries in a comfortable, if unspectacular, 24-10 home win over Bradford Bulls at Headingley on Sunday. Here’s five talking points.

1: Last year Rhinos won their four warm up games and then made the worst start to a season in the club’s history. This time there has been an emphasis on trying new combinations, giving players a go in unfamiliar positions and having a look at some youngsters at the bottom end of the senior squad, with results not counting for much. Sunday’s win was something for supporters to smile about, but coach Rohan Smith has given away very little about his plans for Betfred Super League round one.

2: Having come from warmer climes, it will take Leeds’ former Gold Coast Titans prop Sam Lisone time to adjust, but he was better against Bulls than Leigh in his debut a week earlier. One defence-scattering run in particular was an indication of what Rhinos have signed him for. Sam Walters and Tom Holroyd have gone well in all three pre-season games and Leeds look in decent shape in the middle of the field.

Rhinos Sam Lisone takes on Bulls' ex-Leeds full-back Jack Walker. Picture by Tony Johnson.

3: Sunday’s referee James Vella - an Australian who became an RFL grade one official in 2020 and joined the full-time roster the following year - did a decent job. With James Child having stepped down and Robert Hicks heavily involved with off-field duties for the governing body, Super League needs an injection of new whistle blowers. Rhinos won the penalty count 10-4 and their discipline was good, though a second yellow card in three games - to Rhyse Martin for obstruction - wasn’t ideal.

4: Staging a concert on the pitch at the start of January inevitably impacted the playing surface and a section of it is currently more sand than grass. It won’t look good if it’s in a similar state for Rhinos’ first televised home game, but rugby league isn’t awash with money and the club shouldn’t be criticised for finding ways of generating additional income.

5: Bulls’ ex-Leeds full-back Jack Walker looked a class act at times. After his recent struggles he deserves an injury-free run and there won’t be many more talented players in the Championship this year.

Rhinos' Rhyse Martin lines up a kick on a sandy section of the Headingley pitch. Picture by Tony Johnson.