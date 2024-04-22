Leeds Rhinos injury list ahead of must-win Super League clash at Hull FC

Rhinos have eight players ruled out or in doubt for Sunday’s game at Hull FC, who are second from bottom in the table and are currently without a head-coach. Leeds boss Rohan Smith has until noon on Friday to name a 21-man squad and will hope at least some of the injury victims could be back in contention for Rhinos’ rare weekend fixture. Here’s who is currently on the casualty roster.
1. Leeds Rhinos
Rhinos' latest injury list. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. David Fusitu'a
Returned from knee surgery against Huddersfield, but injured his other leg and is facing another spell on the sidelines. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 19/04/2024 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 8 - Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants - AMT Headingley, Leeds, England - Leeds Harry Newman and team mates sporting their side's Armed Forces day shirt during warm ups.
Suffered a back spasm in the first half against Huddersfield and was substituted soon after half-time. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Ash Handley
Missed the Huddersfield defeat because of rib cartilage damage suffered in the previous game, against Warrington two weeks earlier. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Tom Holroyd
Missed the Huddersfield defeat after failing a head injury assessment during the previous game. against Warrington. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
6. James Bentley
Has been on the casualty list since suffering concussion during the Easter win at Castleford Tigers. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.