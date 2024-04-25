Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rhinos were trailing by two points with three minutes left when Giants’ Adam Clune snapped up a loose ball and raced clear to score from inside his own half. There appeared to be a Huddersfield knock-on before the ball reached the Giants man, but referee Chris Kendall awarded the try without consulting his video assistant Marcus Griffiths.

If a knock-on had been given, Leeds would have had the ball deep in Giants territory with six tackles to score a winning try. An RFL spokesman said the match officials’ new boss Phil Bentham admitted to Rhinos the morning after the game it was a “mistake” not to send the decision to the video referee.

Chris Kendall was referee when Leeds Rhinos lost to Huddersfield Ginats last week. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Kendall, who is one of the sport’s most experienced referees, is without a game in Betfred Super League round nine, but has not been dropped. The RFL said he was granted leave this weekend earlier in the year, before last Friday’s match.

Rookie top-flight official Liam Rush will take charge of Rhinos for the first time when they visit Hull FC on Sunday. Rush became a full-time referee in 2021, aged 21 and took charge of his first Super League game last month.