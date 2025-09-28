Judge for yourself: picture casts doubt on vital try in Leeds Rhinos' season-ending loss to St Helens

Leeds Rhinos’ play-off loss to St Helens will haunt them for years to come.

Saints’ incredible last-gasp winner, after the hooter had sounded, is destined to become rugby league’s ‘left to Wright’ moment and will be repeated endlessly in the days and seasons to come. Saints, having trailed for most of the game, won 16-14 and will travel to Hull KR for a play-off semi-final on Saturday. Rhinos’ season is over.

Shane Wright’s touchdown is already being described as one of the most spectacular moments in Betfred Super League history, but should it have come to that? Leading 12-6 at half-time, Rhinos had opportunities to put the game beyond the visitors’ reach, which they did not take. However, a controversial incident late on gave Saints a lift back into the contest.

Try or no try? Video referee Chris Kendall overruled the on-field call to award this touchdown to St Helens' Jon Bennison. The visitors went on to score another to snatch a 16-14 win against Leeds Rhinos on the final play. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Referee Jack Smith, who was well positioned, indicated no try when Saints winger Jon Bennison stretched for the line with five minutes to go. He handed the decision on to video official Chris Kendall who, after studying various angles, awarded the score.

Kendall felt he had seen the clear evidence needed to overrule an on-field decision, but this picture - taken by Allan McKenzie of SWpix.com - suggests there was at least some doubt, with the ball appearing to have been grounded short of the line. Leeds coach Brad Arthur refused to criticise the match officials after the game, but judge for yourself if you think it was the correct call.