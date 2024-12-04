Academy and reserves coach Tony Smith has left Leeds Rhinos.

Smith spent two seasons in charge of Rhinos’ lower grade sides, after taking over from Chev Walker. The former Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors player - who also had a spell as Wakefield Trinity coach and in charge of Tigers’ academy - stepped down for personal reasons.

Rhinos have yet to appoint a new academy/reserves coach, but Walker - who had a brief spell as caretaker boss after Rohan Smith left the club last season - is likely to resume the role next term, possibly with an assistant being appointed. The former centre - a Grand Final winner with Leeds in 2004 - became first team assistant-coach after leading the under-18s to a Grand Final win in 2022.

Tony Smith has left Leeds Rhinos after two seasons as academy and reserves coach. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos.

He has now moved into a transitional role - working with players progressing from lower grades into the senior squad - following Jamie Langley’s appointment as an assistant to head-coach Brad Arthur. Leeds also have a new head of strength and conditioning, Adam Magretton – who has moved up from an assistant role – and sporting director Ian Blease told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “Changes are happening and we are trying to do what’s right for the club.

“It [Smith’s exit] was a mutual agreement and now Chev is doing the transition role, we are looking to get the right coaches into that pathway. We are putting the emphasis on good coaching in the pathway; we are putting a lot of investment into our youth and homegrown talent and we want to make sure they are getting the best services from the coaches possible.”