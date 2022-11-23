The 52-year-old, who represented Wigan Warriors and Hull FC as well as hometown club Castleford Tigers during his playing career, has left his role as an assistant at Dewsbury Rams to join the Rhinos.

Smith was in charge of Wakefield Trinity from 2005 to 2006 and spent eight years heading up Castleford's academy.

The Rhinos were left looking for a new academy boss after Walker was promoted to the first-team coaching staff as an assistant to Rohan Smith.

Tony Smith inherits the bulk of the under-18s that won the Grand Final in 2022.

"It feels a bit surreal," said Smith, who represented England in two World Cups. "It’s all happened very quickly.

"I have been involved in youth development for the last 10 years and to end up at this club really excites me.

"I think if you look at the players that Leeds has produced over the last 25 years it shows that they are doing something right.

Tony Smith, left, has joined John Bastian, right, in the Leeds Rhinos academy. (Photo: Leeds Rhinos)

“Chev Walker did an outstanding job last season that saw the team win the Grand Final. The majority of the team who played last year in the final can play again this year for the academy so it really is an exciting time to be involved with the club."

Smith will work alongside John Bastian, who rejoined Leeds from Hull KR last year as player pathway development manager.

“The role of academy manager is one of the most important at the club, and probably next in line to the head coach," said Bastian.

"As a club we value the importance of doing the very best for our junior players, making them feel comfortable within our environment, making them feel valued and cared for and nurturing their talent over a period of time.

“Certainly, Tony Smith fits all the criteria we were looking for. He’s got a wealth of experience not only as a player in Super League, but he’s coached at Super League level and has spent a lot of years working with young people during his time with Castleford.

“You can gain an understanding of somebody’s interest and what they actually want to achieve, just by their energy and their enthusiasm and certainly that comes across very strongly with Tony.