Leeds Rhinos news: club 'in good shape' says Gary Hetherington in farewell message to fans

Departing Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington has issued a final message to fans.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today (Friday) is Hetherington’s last at Leeds before he steps down to take a new role as a director at London Broncos. Hetherington, a former Leeds player, took over at AMT Headingley after the first Super League season in 1996, along with chairman Paul Caddick.

Since then, the stadium has been redeveloped into one of this country’s finest sporting venues and, on the field, the club have enjoyed unprecedented success, winning eight Super League titles, four Challenge Cups and the league leaders’ shield and World Club Challenge three times each.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have also been rough patches and Hetherington – whose exit was announced in March – has become famous for his messages to supporters during spells of adversity. To mark his final day in post, Hetherington has signed off with a farewell letter of thanks to fans on the club’s database. The full text reads: “Hello Everyone. Today is my last one as Chief Executive of Leeds Rhinos, almost 29-years to the day when I flew back from the 1996 GB Lions Tour to New Zealand to publicly announce that Paul Caddick and I had assumed the Ownership and responsibility for Leeds RL and Headingley! Where has the last 29-years gone!

Chief executive Gary Hetherington with star player Jamie Peacock after Leeds Rhinos retained the Super League trophy at Old Trafford in 2008. Picture by Steve Riding.

“It’s been a fascinating journey with so many challenges, successes, disappointments and a lot of fond memories. I have often said to my staff, ‘If you find a job you love, you’ll never do a day’s work in your life’ and that’s me! I was fortunate to be born and raised in a rugby league community, firstly as a fan and then a professional player, coach and manager and in my late 20s, a club owner at Sheffield Eagles. This journey continued when Paul and I came together and it’s been eventful ever since!

“I leave knowing the club is in good shape, we have an outstanding group of senior managers, a very dedicated staff and a 1st team squad capable of winning silverware. We also have the best crop of young players for over 20 years and ‘Team Rhinos’ now includes our Women, Wheelchair, Learning and Physical Disability teams and our Netball Super League team, all players and staff who wear the Rhinos badge with pride!

“I’m also proud of the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, who do so much good work throughout the City and its communities. The Foundation supports rugby league in Schools and community clubs and also delivers health and educational projects for Leeds City Council and other community groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gary Hetheringtron seen in March, 2007, with Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield, left and coach Tony Smith, middle. Picture by Steve Riding.

“I’m a Rhinos fan, so I’ll be at most home games, I’ll continue to serve the Rhinos Players’ Association and the Rhinos Foundation, and I will also focus my efforts to rejuvenate the London Broncos and make rugby league less of a secret in London and the South of England region. It’s another big and exciting challenge! So, thanks again for your support over the years, it is much appreciated and I know you have a lot to look forward to. Very best wishes. Gary Hetherington. Chief executive.”