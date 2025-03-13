Breaking Leeds Rhinos news as chief executive Gary Hetherington reportedly set to step down

Long-serving Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington is allegedly set to step down at the end of this season.

According to Leeds-based rugby league magazine Forty20, Hetherington is poised to take on a new role with Betfred Championship club London Broncos, who will undergo a relaunch in April following relegation from Super League last season. As previously reported, Hetherington has been acting as a broker in an attempt to find new investment for the capital club.

A report in Forty20 says Hetherington is lined up to become Broncos’ executive chairman after relinquishing his role with Rhinos this autumn. The southern hemisphere NRL will be involved in efforts to revive the sport in London and Broncos will work with an Australian partner club, understood to be Brisbane-based Dolphins.

Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington. Picture by James Hardisty.

The magazine claims Rhinos chairman Paul Caddick - whose daughter Alex is on the Leeds board - is also expected to step down with current director and former player Jamie Jones-Buchanan “likely” to become the new chief executive. Hetherington and Caddick took over Leeds in the autumn of 1996 and were at the helm as the club enjoyed a spell of unprecedented success, winning eight Grand Finals, the Challenge Cup four times and Super League leaders’ shield on three occasions, as well as a trio of World Club titles.

The threat of a move away from AMT Headingley was lifted and the stadium has been transformed into one of the country’s top sporting venues, which is set to host an Ashes Test between England and Australia later this year. Hetherington relinquished his involvement with Rhinos’ rugby operation last season when Ian Blease was appointed as sporting director.