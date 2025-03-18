It will be the end of an era when Gary Hetherington steps down as Leeds Rhinos chief executive this autumn.

Courting popularity isn't one of Hetherington's character traits and some fans will miss him more than others, but there is no doubt he is one of the most significant figures in the club's 135-year history. Certainly, some lean recent seasons on the field shouldn't tarnish his legacy.

Leeds were almost relegated the season before Hetherington came to the club, but within nine years had been crowned world champions. His time at the helm saw them win eight Super League titles -there were just three championships in the club's history before that - plus the Challenge Cup four times, three league leaders' shields and a similar number of World Club Challenge crowns.

The success enjoyed from 2004-2017 was unprecedented at Leeds. Some huge names - from at home and abroad -played for the club and Rhinos’ academy was the best in the European game. None of that happens by accident.

Advances were made off the field as well as on it. On Hetherington's watch, the club developed a widely-admired foundation which does valuable work in its local community; women's and wheelchair sides were established and have gone on to win every available honour and - perhaps most significantly - AMT Headingley underwent a huge, near £50million redevelopment to once again become the best stadium in the sport and one capable of hosting semi-finals and Test matches,

It's doubtful any of that would have happened without Hetherington and chairman Paul Caddick, whose policy of giving his chief executive free rein to do things his way paid dividends. Before they took control, the team was in a mess, the club faced a financial crisis and Headingley appeared doomed. It hasn’t all been smooth sailing, lack of succession planning for the end of the Golden Generation was probably the major failing of the Hetherington era and the effects of that are still being felt, but the good far outweighs the bad.

Looking ahead, Jamie Jones-Buchanan's appointment to succeed Hetherington looks like an excellent one. Some fans might voice concern about his supposed lack of experience in such a massive role, but Jones-Buchanan has gained knowledge in a variety of areas since hanging up his boots, including media pundit, video production, public speaking and even acting. He is an RFL board observer, chairs the sport’s inclusion committee and bleeds blue and amber, having been a player, coach and director at Leeds.

Importantly, he will be backed by a successful, established team, including Rob Oates, who steps up from commercial to managing director and chief operating officer Sue Ward, formerly the club’s operations director. They are among the best in the business.

JJB is the sort of individual who inspires those around him, a key quality for a chief executive and 'lack of experience' hasn't done Kris Radlinski any harm in a similar role at Wigan Warriors. After 29 years, it is probably time for a change, something recognised last season when Hetherington handed over rugby responsibilities to new sporting director Ian Blease, but he will leave the club in an infinitely healthier state than when he arrived and all Rhinos fans should be grateful for that.