Leeds Rhinos news: Bradford Bulls game confirmed as Cameron Smith granted testimonial

Leeds Rhinos will play Super League newcomers Bradford Bulls in January in a testimonial game for co-captain Cameron Smith.

Smith has been granted a season-long benefit by the RFL to mark a decade since his debut in 2016. His testimonial against Bulls will be played at AMT Headingley on Saturday, January 24, with a 1pm kick-off. The loose-forward made 11 appearances during a loan spell with Bulls in 2017.

Smith missed the end of the 2025 season because of a back problem, but has undergone surgery and expects to be fully fit for the new campaign. He said: “It is really special to be granted a testimonial, especially when I think about the people I follow who have given 10 years’ service to the club - like Kevin Sinfield, Rob Burrow, Danny McGuire, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Ryan Hall, Kallum Watkins and, of course, my good friend Ash Handley last year.

Cameron Smith seen scoring for Leeds Rhinos against Warrington Wolves in June. Picture by Steve Riding.

“I would like to thank the RFL for granting the testimonial and the Leeds board for supporting me with my application. I started playing the game I love in the streets with my mates and then moved on to playing at school and my community clubs. I have been a Rhino my entire professional career and the chance to celebrate that and all the people I have met along the way this year is something I am very much looking forward to.”

He added: “I would like to thank Bradford for agreeing to playing in the game. I was delighted for them to be back in Super League. Having spent time there when I was a teenager, I know how passionate everyone involved at the Bulls is for the game and I am sure this will be a good test for us.

“It was disappointing for me to miss the end of last season through injury, but the surgery has been a great success and I am looking forward to a big pre-season and leading the lads out against the Bulls as we prepare for a massive season in 2026.”

Smith’s testimonial year kicks off with a special Christmas Dinner in the Howard Suite at AMT Headingley on the evening of Wednesday, December 10 (from 6.30pm). Rhinos players past and present will be in attendance. Places are £75 plus VAT per person and can be booked by calling 0113 2033222 or via email to [email protected]. Hospitality places for the game are available to book now, prices £150 plus VAT per person, which includes brunch from 11am, cushioned North Stand seating and parking.