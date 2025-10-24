How to watch England v Australia rugby league Ashes Test live & free on BBC

All three Tests in this year’s ABK Beer rugby league Ashes will be available to watch live and free to air on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

The long awaited series between England and Australia opens at Wembley tomorrow afternoon and continues over the next two weekends with sold-out encounters at Everton FC’s Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool and Leeds Rhinos’ AMT Headingley. This Saturday’s television coverage begins at 2pm, half an hour before kick-off.

It is the first time the Ashes have been contested since 2003. The nations’ previous meeting was eight years ago when England were pipped 6-0 in the World Cup final at Brisbane.

From left to right, Mark Chapman, Sam Burgess, Jamie Peacock and Kevin Brown will be part of the BBC's presentation team for Saturday's first Ashes Test at Wembley. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Rhinos icon Jamie Peacock will be among the BBC presenting team which is led by Mark Chapman and also includes Warrington Wolves coach Sam Burgess, former players Kevin Brown, Jon Wilkin and Robbie Hunter-Paul and current St Helens and England women’s star Jodie Cunningham. Tanya Arnold and Damian Johnson will report from pitchside, with commentary from Matt Newsum alongside James Graham, Jonathan Davies, John Kear, and Brian Noble. The build up and action will be shown again via the BBC red button one and red button HD from 9am on Sunday.