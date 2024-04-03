Leeds Rhinos news as teenage rookie called into squad for rugby league game v Warrington Wolves
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eighteen-year-old second-rower Ben Littlewood trains with Rhinos’ full-time group and featured in all three first team pre-season games but was not included in the 30-man squad announced last autumn. The former Oulton Raiders and Lock Lane junior, who has been awarded the number 32 jersey, is unlikely to feature this week, but his inclusion highlights his status as a potential future Super League player.
Rhinos are without forwards James Bentley (concussion) and Justin Sangere (suspended) from the side which won at Castleford Tigers last Thursday, but prop Tom Holroyd is expected to return after an elbow injury kept him out of that game. Half-back Jack Sinfield, full-back Alfie Edgell and forward James Donaldson, who weren’t selected last week, retain their place in the initial squad.
Teenage three-quarter Ned McCormack, who is yet to make his first team debut, has been called into the 21. England centre Harry Newman is included despite suffering a badly cut lip in the win at the Jungle.
Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Tom Holroyd, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Alfie Edgell, Ned McCormack, Ben Littlewood.
Warrington’s squad is: Matty Ashton, Joe Bullock, Jordan Crowther, Ben Currie, Josh Drinkwater, Matt Dufty, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, James Harrison, Leon Hayes, Adam Holroyd, Toby King, Matty Nicholson, Sam Powell, Stefan Ratchford, Rodrick Tai, Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker, Tom Whitehead, George Williams, Max Wood, Connor Wrench.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.