Disciplinary news: Leeds Rhinos boost after verdict on Cameron Smith appeal, but blow for Wigan Warriors
A disciplinary tribunal this evening (Tuesday) cleared captain Cameron Smith to play in the game after a one-match penalty notice was overturned. The loose-forward had been charged by the RFL’s match review panel with grade B dangerous contact in last week’s win at Castleford Tigers.
But the tribunal reduced the grading to A and the one-game suspension was replaced with a £250 fine. Speaking before the appeal hearing, Rhinos coach Rohan Smith said: “We thought there was a case as far as downgrading the charge goes.
"Every charge we get we consider our options and have a look at previous charges and previous situations and get a bit of a feel for the situation. We went through our regular due course to work out whether there was a case [for an appeal] and we thought there would be.”
Of the incident – a challenge on Tigers’ Danny Richardson which was not penalised by referee Aaron Moore – Smith said: “During the game I didn’t really notice it. Even in review it didn’t draw my attention too much.”
Rhinos accepted the one-game ban handed to Justin Sangare for grade C head contact in last week’s game. That incident involved a clash of heads and Rohan Smith said: “It was accidental contact, but it follows the framework that was released in the pre-season. We understand that charge.”
Warrington will be without forward Paul Vaughan who accepted a two-match penalty notice for a grade C dangerous throw/lift. Rhinos women’s player Sophie Robinson did not appeal against a one-game ban for grade C dangerous contact. Other players who accepted the review panel’s penalty were: Matty Lees (St Helens – grade C head contact, two-match penalty notice); Harvey Livett (Huddersfield Giants, grade B head contact, £250 fine); Harvey Barron (Hull FC, grade C head contact, one-match); Matty Beharrell (Hunslet, grade C other contrary behaviour, one-match); Ellie Oldroyd (Huddersfield Giants Women, grade B dangerous contact, £50 fine); Jodie Morris (Wigan Warriors Women, grade B dangerous contact, £50 fine); Courtney Treco (London Broncos Women (grade B dangerous contact, £50 fine).
The tribunal rejected an appeal by North Wales Crusaders’ Patrick Rainford against a grade F charge of lifting a player who is, or might be injured. He remains banned for six matches.
