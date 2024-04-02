Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Second-rower James Bentley failed a head injury assessment during last Thursday’s win at Castleford Tigers and won’t feature this week, but Smith is hopeful centre Harry Newman, who needed stitches in a badly cut lip, will be given the all-clear.

Bentley missed the final four games of last season because of concussion and, speaking at his weekly preview press conference this afternoon (Tuesday), Smith confirmed: “James is going to see the consultant this afternoon to get an update and be assessed. We will know more after that, but he came through pretty well after the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coach added: “There were no immediate headaches or those normal sort of symptoms, which was really good - the best of a worst case. His health will be number one in the short-term.

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It is over six months since the last incident and that’s one of the time frames they look at as far as grading the return to play. We will be guided by the expert after he sees him today.”

Rhinos have no game next weekend, but Bentley is already a doubt for the visit of Huddersfield Giants on Friday, April 19. Smith admitted: “I’d be surprised if he is through his return to play and ready to go by then, but we’ll be guided by what the consultant says in conjunction with our medical team here.”

Rhinos are likely to be without two props, three back-rowers and one who can play both this week, which adds extra importance to Newman’s recovery. If the centre is cleared to play that will allow Rhyse Martin to resume his specialist role in the second-row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Harry seems to be recovering well,” Smith said. “He got moving in today’s field session. He has taken a decent bang on the lip, but the mouth heals particularly quickly. It was a tremendous-looking stitch job, it looked very clean and tidy the day after the game and now it’s just a matter of it settling down and some of the swelling going out of his lip.

Tom Nicholson-Watton won't be recalled from loan at this stage, Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith says. Picture by Steve Riding.

“It is a combat sport and that’s the price you pay sometimes, but he is a tough young kid and he has been making the right noises about playing this week. We’ll go up to Thursday and make a call on that, but it’s looking like he’ll be right to play.”

Other pack men ruled out are second-rower Morgan Gannon (concussion), along with prop Justin Sangare and - subject to an appeal - loose-forward Cameron Smith (both suspended). Front/back-rower Leon Ruan and prop Tom Nicholson-Watton are on loan at Betfred Championship clubs.