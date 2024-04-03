Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lisone, whose introduction off the bench turned the game Leeds’ way, posed for pictures with the travelling faithful following last week’s 26-6 win at Castleford Tigers. And he insisted Rhinos are determined to put on a show in front of their home crowd this week as they bid to complete back-to-back victories.

There was no score in the first half at the Jungle, but a run by Lisone directly from the restart got Rhinos on the front foot and they went on to score four tries in a dominant 40 minutes. Lisone said: “When it was hard in the first half, our fans were singing and backing the boys. After the game the least you can do is go and say thank you. They were there for us all game.”

The Samoan super sub, who scored Rhinos’ winning try against Salford Red Devils in Betfred Super League round one, is becoming a cult figure among Leeds supporters, but played down his role in last week’s victory. He insisted: “I am pretty happy with the way I’ve been playing, but [making an impact] is my job, it’s what I try and bring to the team.

Leeds Rhinos' Sam Lisone bursts through a tackle by Joe Westerman in last week's win at Castleford Tigers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It is all part of my role. Cas always get up for the game against Leeds, but the boys were wearing them down. They were on our goalline for that long and they couldn’t break us, then I just came on and I think the boys had taken all the juice out of them; I did a couple of good runs, but it was a team effort.”

Lisone is two games into his return from a three-match suspension and keen to make up for lost time. “Every time I get to play for the Rhinos it is always a good feeling,” he added. “I didn’t want to get suspended, that was disappointing, but I’ve gone past it now and I am just looking to build on my game and hopefully we can string more wins together.”

Leeds and this week’s visitors Warrington are among five teams locked together on 10 points, two behind Betfred Super League leaders Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons. Rhinos’ pack will be depleted by injuries and a suspension, but Lisone insisted: “It is a good challenge for us, especially our forwards. I think our boys will be really excited, being back at home at Headingley.

Sam Lisone on the ball for Leeds Rhinos during last week's win at Castleford Tigers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

