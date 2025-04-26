Leeds Rhinos 'more than capable' of getting to finals says women's signing Lacey Owen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcomer Lacey Owen reckons Leeds Rhinos’ women are “definitely strong enough” to reach finals and win trophies in 2025.

Rhinos face Huddersfield Giants in a Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup quarter-final at AMT Headingley on Sunday, having reached the last-eight by hammering Leigh Leopards 46-4, followed by a 104-0 rout of Sheffield Eagles in a game called off after 60 minutes. Several of Leeds’ most experienced players have retired or moved on since the start of last season, but Owen insisted Rhinos’ youth production line have ensured the team is in good shape.

The second-rower joined Rhinos from York Valkyrie, having begun her career at hometown club Castleford Tigers. “I think people are overlooking our younger players,” she said. “For them to come into the game and make the impact they have, it shows what they are capable of. I wouldn’t overlook any of the younger players, they have so much talent and rugby maturity for their age. I have learned a lot from them myself and I think we are more than capable of getting to finals.”

Lacey Owen joined Leeds Rhinos in pre-season from York Valkyrie. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

A win on Sunday would leave Rhinos just 80 minutes away from a third successive Wembley appearance and their fourth Challenge Cup final in as many years. “I’ve never played at Wembley and it is something I have always wanted to do,” Owen – who will miss the tie because of illness – said. “Everyone has been working really hard and it’s a big occasion everyone wants to be at, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Owen, 24, won back-to-back Grand Finals with York before joining Leeds. She made her international debut for England against Wales at Headingley last autumn. “Leeds has been great,” Owen - who featured in the win at Sheffield - said. “It is such a nice environment and the girls are so lovely, it has really brought my joy back for rugby.

“I was going to have some time out from playing, but when you see everybody else training and playing, it is something I thought I can’t miss out on. I made the decision to go to Leeds and Lois [Forsell, Rhinos’ coach] and Leon [Crick, Forsell’s assistant] have been fantastic.

“They have supported me throughout my time training and getting back playing, so it has been great. It was nice to get a run out against Sheffield, especially playing with a new team. I am really looking forward to what the rest of the year brings.”

Leeds Rhinos recruit Lacey Owen celebrates with the Betfred Women's Super League trophy after York Valkyrie's Grand Final victory against St Helens last October. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Owen admitted the huge win over Eagles, who play in the second-tier Championship, wasn’t ideal for the sport, but stressed Rhinos are hoping for - and expecting - a tougher challenge this weekend. “It can give you a false sense of where you are,” she said. “But the girls have taken a step back and we know that’s not how it’s going to be when we are playing a top-four team. It is difficult to get into the swing of it when it’s constant breakdowns or someone’s scored, so it’ll be nice to do some back-to-back sets and put into practice what we’ve done on the training field.”

Bella Sykes returns from injury this weekend and youngster Frankie Blakey could make her debut, but Evie Cousins misses out after picking up a shoulder injury in training and Caitlin Beevers, Elle Frain and Ruby Enright remain on the casualty list.

from Stead, Nuttall, Howard, Walker, Sykes, Bennett, Northrop, Lacey, Murray, Dainton, Bruce, Donnelly, Glynn, Greening, Whitehead, Short, Boyd, Blakey, Bryer. Kick-off: Sunday, noon.