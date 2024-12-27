22 superb pictures of Leeds Rhinos & Wakefield Trinity stars in pre-season action

By Peter Smith
Published 27th Dec 2024, 17:06 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2024, 18:14 GMT
Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity fans got a first glimpse of their new-look sides for 2025 in the annual Christmas clash.

Rhinos retained the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge trophy with an 18-16 victory, thanks to a last-gasp converted try. Trinity trailed 12-0 after just 15 minutes, but hit back to lead by four points going into the final quarter. YEP photographer Tony Johnson was on hand to capture the action. Here’s a selection of his pictures.

New co-captain Ash Handley had a run out for Rhinos in his new role at left-centre.

1. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity picture special

New co-captain Ash Handley had a run out for Rhinos in his new role at left-centre. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Isaac Shaw was among Trinity's substitutes.

2. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity picture special

Isaac Shaw was among Trinity's substitutes. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Brodie Croft, of Rhinos, hands off Trinity's Ky Rodwell.

3. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity picture special

Brodie Croft, of Rhinos, hands off Trinity's Ky Rodwell. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Teenage half-back George Brown scores an equalising try for Rhinos...

4. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity picture special

Teenage half-back George Brown scores an equalising try for Rhinos... Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
...which Jack Sinfield converted to win the game.

5. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity picture special

...which Jack Sinfield converted to win the game. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Leeds' James Bentley, left, gets to grips with Trinity forward Isaiah Vagana.

6. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity picture special

Leeds' James Bentley, left, gets to grips with Trinity forward Isaiah Vagana. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wakefield TrinityRhinosTrinity
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice