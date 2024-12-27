Rhinos retained the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge trophy with an 18-16 victory, thanks to a last-gasp converted try. Trinity trailed 12-0 after just 15 minutes, but hit back to lead by four points going into the final quarter. YEP photographer Tony Johnson was on hand to capture the action. Here’s a selection of his pictures.
New co-captain Ash Handley had a run out for Rhinos in his new role at left-centre. Photo: Tony Johnson
Isaac Shaw was among Trinity's substitutes. Photo: Tony Johnson
Brodie Croft, of Rhinos, hands off Trinity's Ky Rodwell. Photo: Tony Johnson
Teenage half-back George Brown scores an equalising try for Rhinos... Photo: Tony Johnson
...which Jack Sinfield converted to win the game. Photo: Tony Johnson
Leeds' James Bentley, left, gets to grips with Trinity forward Isaiah Vagana. Photo: Tony Johnson
