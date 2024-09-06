Leeds Rhinos man named in England squad as Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves dominate

One Leeds Rhinos player has been named in an extended England squad for this autumn’s two Test series against Samoa.

Centre Harry Newman retains his place after featuring for England in their mid-season win against France. Winger Ash Handley, who also played in that game, is ruled out because of injury.

The 31-strong group is dominated by Wigan Warriors who provide seven players and Warrington Wolves with six. Alongside six Australian-based players, there are four from St Helens, three Hull KR and two Catalans Dragons. Huddersfield Giants, Leigh Leopards and Leeds provide one each.

Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman is included in the England squad. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Wigan Warriors’ 20-year-old forward Junior Nsemba is the youngest in the squad. He and clubmate Liam Marshall are the only uncapped players. The group will meet for an off-field session on Monday, September 16 and coach Shaun Wane said: “I’m pleased to have been able to put together a strong and talented squad.

“There have been several players who have been performing consistently in both the Betfred Super League and the NRL and it has given me some real competition for places. With a few weeks still left in both domestic campaigns, I am expecting these players to continue to stand up at the business end of the season and earn their place in the final squad I assemble to face Samoa.”

The series concludes at Rhinos’ AMT Headingley on Saturday, November 2, six days after the first Test at Wigan’s Brick Community Stadium. The squad is: Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves), John Bateman (Warrington), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Daryl Clark (St Helens), Ben Currie (Warrington), Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors), Herbie Farnworth (Dolphins), James Harrison (Warrington), Ethan Havard (Wigan), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mikey Lewis (Hull KR), Jez Litten (Hull KR), Liam Marshall (Wigan), Mike McMeeken (Catalans), Elliot Minchella (Hull KR), Robbie Mulhern (Leigh Leopards), Junior Nsemba (Wigan), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Kai Pearce-Paul (Newcastle Knights), Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters), Harry Smith (Wigan), Morgan Smithies (Canberra Raiders), Luke Thompson (Wigan), Danny Walker (Warrington), Jake Wardle (Wigan), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington), Dom Young (Roosters).