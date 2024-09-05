Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC latest team news as rising star tipped to bounce back after dropping out of 17
Mikolaj Oledzki is set to start at prop following four games on the casualty list with a rib injury. Coach Brad Arthur confirmed Sam Lisone will drop to the bench to make way, after a quartet of starts and 21-year-old Nicholson-Watton - who was a substitute in those games - is 18th man.
“He has done a really good job and gained some valuable experience,” Arthur said of Nicholson-Watton. “He got a couple of things wrong last week, which he will learn from and he will get another opportunity before the year’s out.”
Oledzki suffered his injury in a win at Huddersfield Giants in July and started against Salford Red Devils the following week, but was unable to finish that game. Arthur confirmed he is now fully fit.
“He went to London on Monday and had scans and everything’s good to go,” the coach said. “There was a possibility of him maybe playing next week, but he wanted to get out on the field this week, which is a good sign for his mates and the club and a good sign of where his head space is at.”
The coach stressed Rhinos have “certainly missed Mik because he’s a very good player and he’s a big minutes front-rower”, but insisted: “The two starting front-rowers [Lisone and Justin Sangare] have done a good job - we’ve won three out of four games without Mik. Sam will go back to the bench this week and now he has proved he can play some more minutes, he should be able to do that from the bench and get some longer stints.”
Jack Sinfield, Riley Lumb and Ben Littlewoood all retain their place in Rhinos’ squad after not being selected for the 17 away to London Broncos last Sunday. Ash Handley, Tom Holroyd, Morgan Gannon, Max Simpson and Ned McCormack remain on the injury list and aren’t expected to return this season.
Hull could welcome back Jed Cartwright from a concussion layoff and Brad Fash is in contention following a back problem. Matty Laidlaw, Tiaki Chan, Zach Jebson and ex-Leeds man Jack Walker are others vying for a recall to the 17.
Danny Houghton is unavailable after suffering a calf muscle injury in last Saturday’s home loss to Castleford Tigers and on-loan Rhinos forward Leon Ruan also drops out. Ligi Sao (eye), Jordan Lane (calf muscle) and Jack Ashworth (back) have been named in Hull’s initial squad despite being hurt last week. Liam Sutcliffe (foot), Jake Trueman (calf), Davy Litten (knee), Nick Staveley (knee), Charlie Severs (shoulder), Ed Chamberlain (shoulder) and King Vuniyayawa (ankle) remain on Hull’s long-term injury list.
Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Fusitu'a, Newman, Momirovski, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Bentley, Martin, Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sangare, Sinfield, Donaldson, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Littlewood, Lumb.
Hull FC: from Tuimavave, Ese’ese, Sao, Fash, Lane, Ashworth, M Smith, Gardiner, Barron, L Martin, Jebson, Balmforth, Laidlaw, Walker, Moy, Charles, Briscoe, Aydin, Chan, Cartwright, Eseh.
Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds). Kick-off: Friday, 8pm.
