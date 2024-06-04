Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos coach Lois Forsell is gearing up for some tough conversations between now and Saturday’s Wembley date with St Helens.

Key players returning from injury could mean changes to a winning team, but Forsell won’t shy away from making difficult calls ahead of the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley. “I know there or thereabouts,” Forsell said of her 17 to face Saints. “We have had some players going through fitness tests so it will be a case of seeing how they go and then we’ll make a call from there.”Leeds have lost just once in 10 competitive games this season, being pipped 12-6 at Saints 15 days before the Wembley meeting. They bounced back with a 68-0 thrashing of Barrow Raiders last Saturday and Forsell reckons players called up because of injuries or others being rested have done an outstanding job.

With some first-choice stars expected to be back in contention this weekend, Forsell is facing a welcome selection headache. She admitted: “It is difficult, looking at Cup finals, because if you have got something that’s working you probably wouldn’t change it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos coach Lois Forsell. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I think it is heavily dependent on fitness tests. The tough bit is all players who are in our squad are capable and are a big part of what we do, but sometimes you’ve just got to go on form, on combinations and on fitness.

“It will be a tough week having some of those conversations, but that’s performance sport and whether they are full-time contracted athletes or not, you are playing in a stadium like Wembley for a club like Leeds Rhinos so it’s performance that counts, over the other bits that come with it.”

Players set to return to the Wembley lineup include forward Shona Hoyle - who was a try scorer for Saints when they beat Rhinos in last year’s final - and semi-final player of the match full-back Ruby Enright. Hoyle has missed Leeds’ last three games because of a fractured finger and Enright suffered a foot injury in the Cup defeat of Wigan Warriors and has been sidelined for the past two.

Loose-forward Bethan Dainton hasn’t played since the semi-final because of a shoulder problem, but Forsell confirmed: “They are looking good, hopefully they are players we will see come back into our squad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injured former St Helens forward Shona Hoyle celebrates Leeds Rhinos' semi-final victory over Wigan Warriors. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds have reached at least one major final every season since the team’s debut in 2018, so Forsell and most of her players know what to expect between now and 11.45am on Saturday when the game kicks off. “It is exciting,” she added. “We look forward to embracing the week now and embracing everything that comes with going to Wembley - but we want to win so we have a big job on our hands.”