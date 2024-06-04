Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Match officials have been confirmed for this weekend’s Cup finals at Wembley, with a Leeds-based referee getting one of the big games.

Huddersfield-based Chris Kendall will referee the men’s Betfred Challenge Cup final between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves and Aaron Moore, from Wigan, has been appointed to the women’s showpiece when Leeds Rhinos face St Helens. Tom Grant, of Leeds, will referee the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup decider which sees Wakefield Trinity take on Sheffield Eagles.

Neil Horton, a former Oulton Raiders and Hunslet player, will be a touch judge for the women’s final, alongside Huddersfield-based Beth Neilson. She will make history as the first woman to officiate in a senior Wembley final. Ben Thaler, from Wakefield, is the video referee.

Chris Kendall, seen during last weekend's Super League game between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers, will referee Saturday's men's Challenge Cup final. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Year 7 Boys Inspiresport Champion Schools final (St Peter’s Catholic High School, Orrell v Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf, Cardiff - 10am): referee Tyler Topping; touch judges Liam Breheny and George Cox; in-goal judges Lochlan Mills and Esmai Wright; reserve referee Lexie Hagues.

Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup final (Leeds Rhinos v St Helens - 11.45am): referee Aaron Moore; touch judges Neil Horton and Beth Neilson; video referee Ben Thaler; reserve referee Gareth Jones; reserve touch judge Simon Ellis; match commissioner Mark Hebblethwaite; timekeeper - Andrew Hardcastle.

Betfred Challenge Cup final (Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves, 3pm): referee Chris Kendall; touch judges Richard Thompson and Johnny Roberts; video Referee Liam Moore; reserve referee Jack Smith; reserve touch judge Dean Bowmer; match commissioner Phil Smith; timekeeper Paul Crashley.