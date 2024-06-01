Prop Izzy Northrop scores 5 as Leeds Rhinos warm up for Wembley clash v St Helens with big win over Barrow
Leeds were far too strong for the promoted Cumbrian side, a week before their Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup final showdown with St Helens. But they did suffer a pre-Wembley injury scare, losing second-rower Lucy Murray to a shoulder problem soon after half-time.
Caitlin Beevers, Grace Field and Zoe Hornby were rested from last week’s defeat at St Helens and Ruby Enright and Shona Hoyle missed out because of injury, but are expected to be fit for the final. Rhinos scored 34 unanswered points in each half and were dominant from the kick-off, getting the ball back and opening the scoring through Murray with less than a minute played.
Coach Lois Forsell said: “We didn’t see it as a warm-up for Wembley. We knew we had to be good, we went well and we are happy with how we performed. Grace Shaw made her debut and some girls who haven’t played much got game time so it has been a good day all round.”
Rhinos were 12-0 up after seven minutes and led 30-0 at half-time having run in six tries. Murray got a second, Northrop also crossed twice - including a spectacular error from half-way - and Evia Cousins, Ella Donnelly and Caitlin Casey were the other scorers before the break.
Rhinos took a while to get going in the second half as Amy Hardcastle and Hanna Butcher were both given a breather, along with Keara Bennett who landed three first half conversions. Northrop eventually got over for her third and Bella Sykes, Short and Beth Macmillan crossed to complete the rout. Liv Whitehead booted five goals.
Leeds Rhinos Women: Whitehead, Moxon, Robinson, Hardcastle, Cousins, Butcher, Casey, Sykes, Bennett, Northrop, Watson, Murray, Dainton. Subs Lockwood, Macmillan, Greening, Short.
Barrow Raiders Women: Norman, E Hutchinson, C Hutchinson, Stirzaker, Rush, Fisher, Litherland, Dobson, Lindsay, Morley, Clough, Temple, Smith. Subs Cotter, Friend, Mellen, Todhunter.
Referee: Josh Pemberton (Warrington).
