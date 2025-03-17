Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors are each sweating on the fitness of a key player ahead of Saturday’s showdown at AMT Headingley.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos hooker Andy Ackers is due to undergo a scan on the hamstring injury he sustained during last Friday’s Betfred Challenge Cup defeat at St Helens, while Wigan full-back Jai Field suffered a similar problem in their loss to Hull FC the following day. Both clubs are awaiting scan results to reveal the extent of their man’s injury.

Ackers was hurt on the stroke of half-time and looks set to miss this weekend’s visit of his hometown club. The likely loss of another first-choice player in one of the most influential positions on the field is a blow for Rhinos who have picked up at least one injury in every game so far this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos' Andy Ackers. by Tony Johnson.

However, Jarrod O’Connor - who was 18th man against Saints, the first time he had been left out of when fit and available since April, 2022 - is ready to step in if Ackers is unavailable and Jack Sinfield, normally a half-back, can also cover the hooking role. Full-back Lachie Miller played the full 80 minutes at TW Stadium in his first rugby game suffering a hamstring problem in a golden-point extra-time win at London Broncos last September.

He had hoped to be available for the start of the season, but his return was delayed by a calf muscle picked up in training. Prop Tom Holroyd is available to face Wigan after a two-match ban and scrum-half Matt Frawley will be back in contention if he completes the return to play protocol following a failed head injury assessment against Catalans Dragons on March 8.

Off-season signing Maika Sivo was ruled out for the whole of 2025 after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament (acl) in Ash Handley’s testimonial against Wigan two months ago and co-captain/loose-forward Cameron Smith is around three weeks into an eight-10 week recovery from ankle damage suffered in Leeds’ win at Salford. Outside Leeds’ top-20 squad, forward Ben Littlewood and centres Ned McCormack and Max Simpson are all sidelined by hamstring injuries.

Simpson, who hasn’t played for more than two years, resumed training after Christmas following an acl layoff, but a new setback delayed his return to match action. Rhinos hope he will be back on the field next month.