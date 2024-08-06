For 25 minutes against Salford Red Devils, it seemed Leeds Rhinos’ season might have turned a corner.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having led 12-0 and 16-6, Leeds looked on course for a crucial win to boost their play-off chances, but then the wheels came off and they slumped to a 22-16 defeat which could prove very costly at the end of the campaign. Here’s five talking points.

1: Feeling ruff.

Several weeks ago, Rhinos’ management decided the players needed a mascot to cheer them up after a couple of defeats, so they got a dog from the local rescue centre. Sadly, it didn't work out and the pooch had to be returned, because it kept running away. It wasn't Fido's fault, it was the players’. None of them could hold on to the lead!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Momirovski and Ash Handley celebrate a try during Leeds Rhinos' 18-10 win against Catalans Dragons at AMT Headingley on March 2. They haven't beaten a top-six side since. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos have lost 11 competitive matches this season and been ahead in eight of those, which underlines how poor their game management has been. Last Saturday was the second time, after the home loss to Huddersfield Giants in April, Leeds have let a 12-point advantage slip and they have rarely looked comfortable when leading in games.

A key moment in the defeat at Salford was when Leeds opted not to take two points from a penalty in front of the posts at 16-6 up. They ran the ball instead and, to the surprise of nobody watching, knocked on. Rhinos aren’t a good enough team to turn down easy points in a situation like that and Salford didn’t make the same mistake when twice given a similar opportunity after the break.

2: Dumb rugby.

Rhinos haven’t won three successive games since June/July last year, which is another damning statistic. They lack consistency, both from week to week and within matches.

An injury and suspension in the pack could lead to Mickael Goudemand being back in Leeds Rhinos' 17 to face Wigan Warriors. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

For most of the first half at Salford, they were pretty good; the second half was a horror show and, despite some late opportunities, Leeds never really looked like scoring. It was the eighth time they’ve been nilled in a half of rugby this term, so not unusual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos are capable of playing good rugby and getting themselves into winning positions, but don't do it for long enough. There are no poor players in this team; basic skill lets them down on occasions - they make way too many errors playing the ball, for example - but much of where they are going wrong seems to be down to a lack of concentration or confidence. Or simply put, they play dumb rugby at times.

3: Still hanging on.

It was likely Rhinos would find themselves four points adrift of the play-offs, with seven rounds to play, if they lost at Salford. As it turned out, that is the case, but the gap is to two teams rather than one.

Catalans Dragons’ defeat at bottom club London Broncos gave Rhinos a lifeline, though a thin one. The French side visit AMT Headingley in three weeks’ time and that could be a pivotal encounter, if Rhinos can pick up some points from their next couple of matches.

Leeds aren’t performing at the level of Saturday’s visitors Wigan Warriors or Magic Weekend opponents Warrington Wolves, but it has been a season of surprise results and if they get their act together, Leeds might still make it an interesting end to the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately for Rhinos, five of their last seven matches are against sides above them on the table. The last top-six team they beat was Catalans at home on March 2, so it remains a tall order.

4: Selection issues.

Before the Salford game Rhinos felt confident enough in their squad depth to loan Leon Ruan to Hull FC for the rest of this season. It now looks like they’ll be missing a couple of forwards - added to the pair sidelined last Saturday - for this weekend’s visit of Wigan.

Captain Cameron Smith has been handed a one-match ban, ending his ever-present record and Mikolaj Oledzki is in doubt with a rib injury sustained against Huddersfield Giants two weeks ago. Mickael Goudemand, 18th man for the Salford game, is likely to take one of the spots, with the other going to a rookie if coach Brad Arthur opts for a big man on the bench. Ben Littlewood has been waiting for an opportunity and it would be good to see Tom Nicholson-Watton, who hasn’t had much game time this year, get a chance.

Though some of them aren’t ready for week-in, week-out top-flight rugby, Leeds’ youngsters haven’t let the side down and the experience gained by the likes of Alfie Edgell, Riley Lumb and Ned McCormack has been one positive from a depressing campaign.

5: Worse than last season?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the top-six isn’t quite out of reach, there’s also a real danger Rhinos could slip to eighth over the final weeks of the season, matching where they finished in 2023. In some ways, this year has been even worse.

Last term was dismal, marred by catastrophic defeats to Castleford Tigers twice and Wakefield Trinity, as well as back-to-back thrashings by Wigan and Catalans late on. Other than the loss at Hull, there’s been none of that, yet.

But at least 2023 had some highlights, with away victories at St Helens, Wigan and Warrington. This time Rhinos have had a smattering of good wins - over Catalans at Headingley and twice against Leigh Leopards - but for the most part performances and results have been nothing to write home about.

Leeds are still attracting healthy home crowds, but unless there’s some good news over the next couple of months, there is a danger fans will go into the off-season wondering whether to bother next year. No club is guaranteed success, but the minimum supporters expect is to be entertained.