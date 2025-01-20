Leeds Rhinos in Challenge Cup venue talks as Hunslet RLFC set to visit non-league stronghold

By Peter Smith
Published 20th Jan 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 10:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Leeds Rhinos could be spared a long trip to non-league opponents as Hunslet RLFC prepare for a tough Challenge Cup tie on a top amateur club’s own turf.

Rhinos will face either London-based Wests Warriors, of the Southern Conference, or British Army in the third round of the Betfred Challenge Cup, on the weekend of February 8/9. Those two sides meet on Saturday in a second round which also sees Hunslet RLFC - newly-promoted to the Championship - take on National Conference Premier Division outfit Lock Lane.

Read More
Leeds Rhinos news: coach Brad Arthur reveals 'team identity' plan for Wigan Warr...

Wests, who play at Wasps FC’s ground in Acton, hammered Eastern Rhinos 66-4 in the first round two weeks ago. Hosts British Army pipped RAF 22-16 at Aldershot in a delayed tie last Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Lock Lane warm up ahead of their home Challenge Cup tie against Rochdale Hornets three years ago. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.Lock Lane warm up ahead of their home Challenge Cup tie against Rochdale Hornets three years ago. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.
Lock Lane warm up ahead of their home Challenge Cup tie against Rochdale Hornets three years ago. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

All 12 Super League clubs were seeded to be away in the third round when the draw was made last week, but discussions are understood to be on-going between Leeds and both potential opponents over the venue for next month’s tie. Wests are confident they could host the game at their usual venue, but the two non-league teams are considering whether they would have more to gain from a fairytale day out at AMT Headingley.

Meanwhile, the RFL have given the green light for Lock Lane to host Saturday’s game against Hunslet at their regular Oak Electrical Community Sports Complex base. The Castleford side were beaten 28-12 there by Rochdale Hornets in a third round clash three years ago.

Admission prices have been set at £10 for adults and £5 concessions. The winners will be at home to Huddersfield Giants in round three.

Related topics:RhinosRFLBritish ArmyLock LaneLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice