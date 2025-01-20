Leeds Rhinos in Challenge Cup venue talks as Hunslet RLFC set to visit non-league stronghold
Rhinos will face either London-based Wests Warriors, of the Southern Conference, or British Army in the third round of the Betfred Challenge Cup, on the weekend of February 8/9. Those two sides meet on Saturday in a second round which also sees Hunslet RLFC - newly-promoted to the Championship - take on National Conference Premier Division outfit Lock Lane.
Wests, who play at Wasps FC’s ground in Acton, hammered Eastern Rhinos 66-4 in the first round two weeks ago. Hosts British Army pipped RAF 22-16 at Aldershot in a delayed tie last Saturday.
All 12 Super League clubs were seeded to be away in the third round when the draw was made last week, but discussions are understood to be on-going between Leeds and both potential opponents over the venue for next month’s tie. Wests are confident they could host the game at their usual venue, but the two non-league teams are considering whether they would have more to gain from a fairytale day out at AMT Headingley.
Meanwhile, the RFL have given the green light for Lock Lane to host Saturday’s game against Hunslet at their regular Oak Electrical Community Sports Complex base. The Castleford side were beaten 28-12 there by Rochdale Hornets in a third round clash three years ago.
Admission prices have been set at £10 for adults and £5 concessions. The winners will be at home to Huddersfield Giants in round three.
