Leeds Rhinos face a long trip to non-league opposition in the Challenge Cup third round.

Rhinos will take on either Wests Warriors, Army or RAF on February 8/9. Wests, of the Southern Conference, hammered Eastern Rhinos 66-4 in one of only three first round ties to be played last weekend.

Will Poching - eldest son of former Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity, New Zealand and Samoa forward Willie Poching - scored a brace of tries for Wests in round one success. Founded in 2014 and based at Wasps Rugby Union Club in Acton, they have reached the third round of the Cup in each of the last two seasons, losing to Widnes Vikings in 2023 and Hammersmith Hills Hoists last year.

British Army and RAF will face off at Aldershot on Saturday, a week after their first round tie was postponed because of a frozen pitch. The winners of the military derby - which will be shown live on the BFBS Forces News YouTube channel - travel to Wests the following weekend.

Leeds Rhinos haven't win a Challenge Cup tie since beating Salford Red Devils in the final at Wembley five years ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Army play home matches at the Army Rugby Stadium in Aldershot. The Air Force’s home venue is RAF Cranwell in Lincolnshire. Rhinos have not won a Challenge Cup tie since beating Salford Red Devils behind closed doors at Wembley in the final five years ago. All 12 Super League clubs were seeded to be drawn away to lower division opposition.

Castleford Tigers face a tough test at either Bradford Bulls or Doncaster. Wakefield Trinity travel to London Broncos or new club Goole Vikings. Leeds sides Hunslet ARLFC and Oulton Raiders both need to win two matches to secure a clash with Super League opposition.

Hunslet visit Stanley Rangers on Saturday, with the winners at home to West Hull or Edinburgh Eagles for the right to play hosts to St Helens in round three. Oulton Raiders visit London Chargers in a delayed first round tie. The victors are away to GB Police or York Acorn and the winners of that meet Hull FC. Hunslet RLFC will take on Huddersfield Giants, if the newly-promoted Championship side win at either Lock Lane or Doncaster Toll Bar in round two.

In the women’s competition, Rhinos - runners-up for the past three years - were drawn in group three, alongside Leigh Leopards and Sheffield Eagles. Group one is Warrington Wolves, Cardiff Demons and St Helens; Featherstone Rovers, Huddersfield Giants and York Valkyrie are in group two and group four includes Barrow Raiders, London Broncos and Wigan Warriors.

Men’s Challenge Cup third round draw: London Broncos or Goole Vikings v Wakefield Trinity; GB Police, York Acorn, London Chargers or Oulton Raiders v Hull FC; Bradford Bulls or Doncaster v Castleford Tigers; Lock Lane, Doncaster Toll Bar or Hunslet RLFC v Huddersfield Giants; Wests Warriors, British Army or RAF v Leeds Rhinos; Halifax Panthers, Thatto Heath or Orrell St James v Catalans Dragons; Stanley Rangers, Hunslet ARLFC, West Hull or Edinburgh Eagles v St Helens; Mirfield, Royal Navy or Workington Town v Leigh Leopards; Midlands Hurricanes or Siddal v Salford Red Devils; Whitehaven or Swinton Lions v Warrington Wolves; Keighley Cougars or York Knights v Hull KR; Sheffield Eagles, West Bowling or Cutsyke Raiders v Wigan Warriors; Oldham, Rochdale Mayfield or Telford Raiders v Barrow Raiders, Crosfields or Maryport; Newcastle Thunder or Batley Bulldogs v Dewsbury Moor, Haresfinch or Dewsbury Rams; Cornwall or North Wales Crusaders v Rochdale Hornets or Widnes Vikings; Waterhead Warriors, Leigh Miners or Featherstone Rovers v Blackbrook, Longhorns or Ince Rose Bridge . Ties to be played on February 8/9.