Caretaker-coach Chev Walker insists there’s no secret to Leeds Rhinos’ improved form in his first game as boss.

Walker and fellow assistant-coach Scott Grix took the team for last week’s final training session and the 18-10 win over Leigh Leopards, just two days after previous boss Rohan Smith left the club. A dismal 18-10 loss at Hull FC, who had won only one of their previous 14 games this year, ended Smith’s two years at the helm, but Leeds looked a totally different side when they bounced back six days later.

Of what had changed, Walker insisted: “We just did what we’ve been doing, but for longer periods.” He said: “We’ve spoken about it over and over. We didn’t change anything - we had 20 hours and nothing has changed, except it all went in the right way, we did it for longer and they just grew from that.

“We have been trying to tap into that, to get that feel of it. It felt like [On Friday] we got that feel for the flow of the game and you just end up rolling with it.”

Chev Walker took over as caretaker-coach, along with Scott Grix, after Rohan Smith left Leeds Rhinos last week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos remain seventh in Betfred Super League, two points outside the play-offs with 12 rounds remaining in the regular season. Walker reckons they can take the momentum from last week’s game into the rest of the campaign

“We said to the boys, when you do something for someone else you tend to do more,” he added. “If you’re a dad, for your kids you’d do anything. It’s about tapping into doing a little bit more for someone else and doing it for your teammates and then you just grow.

“I’ve been part of that environment where you’re a bunch of friends and it’s second nature. These lads are building that and hopefully they get a feel of it [from last week] and grow from there.”

Chev Walker, left, with then-coach Rohan Smith and team analyst Adam Cunliffe during Leeds Rhinos' defeat at Hull FC. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Rhinos were without seven members of their top–20 squad against Leigh, including centre Harry Newman and winger Ash Handley. Both were unavailable because of concussion, but could feature for England in Saturday’s Test against France at Toulouse.

Though Rhinos hope to have them back for the visit of London Broncos on July 6, Walker stressed he’d have no fears about giving 19 year olds Ned McCormack and Alfie Edgell another go after their impressive contribution last week.

Walker, who coached both in Leeds’ lower grades, said: “I’ve known them since they were 12 or 13. They are brave and they want to play for the club. You give them an opportunity and I know from being in their boots, you only want that opportunity. Sometimes you sink, sometimes you swim and sometimes you fly. I wasn’t worried about putting them in, I trust them - I trust youth and if they fall short, they’ll learn. I was really proud of them, especially Ned.”