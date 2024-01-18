Leeds Rhinos will be without at least one first-choice player when they face Salford Red Devils in Betfred Super League round one.
Prop Sam Lisone has undergone surgery to repair a damaged thumb and will miss the season-opener at AMT Headingley in four weeks’ time, on Friday, February 16. Leeds have a doubt over Tom Holroyd (knee) and another front-rower, new signing Kieran Hudson, has yet to make his comeback from an Achilles injury suffered a year ago.
Coach Rohan Smith hopes Holroyd and second-rower James Bentley (concussion) will both feature in one of Rhinos’ two remaining pre-season matches. Back-rower Morgan Gannon is confident of being given the all-clear following a concussion suffered against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day. Here’s how Rhinos could line up for the Salford match.
1. Full-back: Lachie Miller
Rhinos’ new number one and the only experienced contender for the full-back spot. Photo: Steve Riding
2. Wing: David Fusitu’a
Scored a hat-trick in Rhinos' final game of last year and, after a full pre-season, will want to start the new campaign with a bang. Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Centre: Harry Newman
Now well into full training after a break following England duty. He had a strong Test series against Tonga and will be keen to take that into the final year of his current Rhinos contract. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Centre: Paul Momirovski
Arrived in England last week and will add top-level experience to Rhinos' three-quarters. Photo: Simon Hulme
5. Wing: Ash Handley
Could play elsewhere in the side if necessary, but - barring injury - is a guaranteed name on the teamsheet and most at home on the left-wing. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Stand-off: Brodie Croft
Rhinos’ new number six is the player the team will revolve around. Photo: Simon Hulme