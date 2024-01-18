Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Here's how Leeds Rhinos could line up in Super League round one v Salford Red Devils

Leeds Rhinos will be without at least one first-choice player when they face Salford Red Devils in Betfred Super League round one.
By Peter Smith
Published 8th Jan 2024, 10:58 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 17:28 GMT

Prop Sam Lisone has undergone surgery to repair a damaged thumb and will miss the season-opener at AMT Headingley in four weeks’ time, on Friday, February 16. Leeds have a doubt over Tom Holroyd (knee) and another front-rower, new signing Kieran Hudson, has yet to make his comeback from an Achilles injury suffered a year ago.

Coach Rohan Smith hopes Holroyd and second-rower James Bentley (concussion) will both feature in one of Rhinos’ two remaining pre-season matches. Back-rower Morgan Gannon is confident of being given the all-clear following a concussion suffered against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day. Here’s how Rhinos could line up for the Salford match.

Rhinos’ new number one and the only experienced contender for the full-back spot.

1. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Rhinos’ new number one and the only experienced contender for the full-back spot. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Scored a hat-trick in Rhinos' final game of last year and, after a full pre-season, will want to start the new campaign with a bang.

2. Wing: David Fusitu’a

Scored a hat-trick in Rhinos' final game of last year and, after a full pre-season, will want to start the new campaign with a bang. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Now well into full training after a break following England duty. He had a strong Test series against Tonga and will be keen to take that into the final year of his current Rhinos contract.

3. Centre: Harry Newman

Now well into full training after a break following England duty. He had a strong Test series against Tonga and will be keen to take that into the final year of his current Rhinos contract. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales
Arrived in England last week and will add top-level experience to Rhinos' three-quarters.

4. Centre: Paul Momirovski

Arrived in England last week and will add top-level experience to Rhinos' three-quarters. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Could play elsewhere in the side if necessary, but - barring injury - is a guaranteed name on the teamsheet and most at home on the left-wing.

5. Wing: Ash Handley

Could play elsewhere in the side if necessary, but - barring injury - is a guaranteed name on the teamsheet and most at home on the left-wing. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Rhinos’ new number six is the player the team will revolve around.

6. Stand-off: Brodie Croft

Rhinos’ new number six is the player the team will revolve around. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Salford Red DevilsSuper LeagueMorgan GannonTom HolroydRhinosLeeds