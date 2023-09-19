First-choice star has played final game for Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith confirms
and live on Freeview channel 276
Scrum-half Aidan Sezer, who will join Wests Tigers next year, has sat out Rhinos’ past three games after suffering concussion in training ahead of the visit to Hull FC at the start of this month.
Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Tuesday), Smith said none of the injured players who missed last Saturday’s 61-0 defeat at Catalans Dragons will be fit for Rhinos’ final game of the season, at home to Castleford Tigers on Friday.
The coach said: “Aidan and I have had a good relationship for a long time, back to our [Gold Coast] Titans days. Even when I was at the [Sydney] Roosters, a long time ago, I wass pushing for them to recruit him.
“I have followed his journey a long way and will continue to follow it next year at the Tigers. It’s a shame he doesn’t get a last game at Headingley to say goodbye, but that’s the nature of sport. We wish him well and thank him for his efforts.”