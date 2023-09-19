A senior Leeds Rhinos man has played his last game for the club, coach Rohan Smith has confirmed.

Scrum-half Aidan Sezer, who will join Wests Tigers next year, has sat out Rhinos’ past three games after suffering concussion in training ahead of the visit to Hull FC at the start of this month.

Speaking at his weekly preview press conference today (Tuesday), Smith said none of the injured players who missed last Saturday’s 61-0 defeat at Catalans Dragons will be fit for Rhinos’ final game of the season, at home to Castleford Tigers on Friday.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

The coach said: “Aidan and I have had a good relationship for a long time, back to our [Gold Coast] Titans days. Even when I was at the [Sydney] Roosters, a long time ago, I wass pushing for them to recruit him.