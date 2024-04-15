Ex-Leeds Rhinos star Richie Myler joins Hull FC in new role after announcing playing retirement

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Myler, who moved from Rhinos to York Knights last autumn, announced his playing retirement this afternoon (Monday) and was immediately confirmed as Hull’s director of rugby on a three-year contract. His first home game in the position will be against Rhinos on Sunday, April 28.

The role involves overseeing the on-field performance of Hull’s senior and academy teams, including rugby operations, recruitment and the management of the club’s coaching staff. The black and whites are second from bottom in Betfred Super League and have won only once this season.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews.

They parted company with team boss Tony Smith last week and say Myler – who played just three games for York – is “already involved in the process of identifying and appointing the club’s new head coach, with further announcements to be made in due course”. In a statement issued by the club, Myler said: “I would like to say thank you to York Knights and especially Clint Goodchild for the recent opportunity the club gave to me and in understanding and supporting the reasons for my departure to take on the role of director of rugby at Hull FC.

Richie Myler scores for Rhinos in their win at one of his former clubs, Warrington Wolves, in June, 2023. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“Rugby league has been my life since being four years old, however, with a few unfortunate injuries in the last nine months, the sudden opportunity that has arisen to work with Adam Pearson at Hull FC is simply an opportunity too exciting to turn down. Hull FC is a huge rugby league club steeped in history, with a truly loyal fan base.

“There is no shying away from the fact that the club has lost some of its identity on the field with recent performances. The word rebuild has been mentioned to me over the last few days and whilst I understand the task in front of us, I’m already tired of that phrase. The club has many promising young players on the books who clearly have a big future at the club and it’s vital that we develop and retain them.

“We also need to add more quality with experienced players and that will form a major part of my role. I am genuinely excited by the task ahead as we all look to pull together and once again seek to restore the club’s fortunes on the pitch.”

Richie Myler, right, with the Lance Todd Trophy after Leeds' 2020 Wembley win over Salford Red Devils. Also pictured are captain Luke Gale and coach Richard Agar, with the Challenge Cup. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pearson, Hull’s chairman, added, “We are pleased to welcome Richie to the club to undertake a new role as director of rugby. He brings vast experience from a successful playing career and has demonstrated a clear hunger and ambition to be successful in his new off-field career.

“He has already got to work at the club with our coaching staff and players and is actively involved in the process to find our next head coach. We are excited to see the contribution he can make to Hull FC.”

Myler starred for Widnes Vikings, Salford Red Devils, Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons before joining Rhinos in 2018 and going on to score 52 tries, six goals and two drop goals in 134 appearances. He was Rhinos’ player of the year at the end of his first season and Lance Todd Trophy winner, as man of the match, in Leeds’ Challenge Cup final victory over Salford in 2020.