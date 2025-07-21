It was ‘job done’ for Leeds Rhinos against struggling Salford Red Devils, but most of the YEP’s supporters jury think they need to be much better at Wakefield Trinity on Thursday.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos led only 10-6 at half-time, before dominating the second period to complete a 42-6 victory, but their high error count was a concern. Two players stood out for our panel and there’s an appeal for the media and fans to lay off coach Brad Arthur as he makes a decision on whether to remain at the club next year.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

Leeds Rhinos were forced to work hard to overcome a spirited Salford side who did not go down without a fight, especially in the first half. While Salford did well to make it a somewhat competitive game, Leeds were poor in the first 40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Connor impressed for Leeds Rhinos in their big win against Salford Red Devils. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Not for the first time this season, we were panicking and trying to force the issue on every play, which led to a constant stream of errors. It was another game where we committed more than 10 errors and only completed 62 per cent of our sets, which is not good enough. Luckily, it did not impact the final result, but against better opponents we need to cut out the errors or we will be punished.

The second half was much better from Leeds. Our key players took control of the game and we were much more ruthless in attack. A lot has been said about Jake Connor this season and rightly so; he was incredible again in the second half. With four try-assists and seven goals on Friday night, plus a well taken 40/20 kick, his consistent top level performances are putting his partner Brodie Croft to shame. It is no coincidence that when Jake isn't on his game, which has been rare this season, we struggle to score points.

Another player worth mentioning is young Alfie Edgell, who has made that wing spot his own after Riley Lumb was dropped. Where Lumb struggled to finish try scoring opportunities, it is clear to see Edgell is not lacking in confidence and he took all three of his tries well on Friday night.

Alfie Edgell scores one of his three tries for Leeds Rhinos against Salford Red Devils. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Looking ahead to Wakefield, we can not afford to drop any more points as the race for the play-offs heats up. We have seen how good we can play throughout this season against top opposition. Now it's time to do it on a consistent basis and start building some momentum as we get towards the business end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BECKY OXLEY

Opinions regarding the game were quite diverse. There is no denying Salford are having a challenging season, but during the first 40 minutes on Friday night they played exceptionally well and came at us with full force. Predictions varied, but most expected us to achieve a significant victory. We performed decently, but it was clear that Salford was putting up a fight in the first half.

In the second half, we increased our intensity and Salford struggled to keep pace, although there were moments when their skill shone through. Jake Connor consistently demonstrated his talent and skill, while Alfie Edgell scored a hat-trick through some brilliant play.

Harry Newman was among the second half try scorers as Leeds Rhinos got their act together against Salford Red Devils following a slow start. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

It’s evident Brad Arthur imparts valuable insights during half-time and the players listen and respect his guidance. I remain optimistic he will continue into next season, but there are still a couple of weeks before discussions with Ian Blease take place. I wouldn’t want to be in BA’s position right now, constantly being questioned about his future plans. This season is crucial and the added pressure is something he could do without. Ultimately, he must prioritise what is best for him.

This week we face Wakefield on their home turf and I anticipate it will be an exciting match. It will likely be a close contest, but I predict a Rhinos victory by four points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GAVIN MILLER

I think I remember Brad Arthur saying earlier this season that he believes his teams have to earn the right to win games and that’s certainly how his teams show up in victories. Friday night for example, while some may label the first half drab and Leeds being underwhelming, I see it as Leeds scoping out the opposition, generally being strong in defence and wearing their opponents down, so that as the game progresses they can take hold and go on to secure the win.

This is why I was so relaxed the previous week against St Helens. I was waiting for Leeds to click into gear and take control, but it just didn’t happen. The facts are, it isn’t always going to work out, but when it does - like last Friday - it’s often exciting to watch.

I guess this is where my renewed positive outlook comes from. For the first time in a lot of years I can see an identity in a Leeds team, I can see how they play and exactly what the coach is asking of them. The team seems pretty together and whereas there are a few superstars, they are generally a good, hard working team who can put out what’s needed when it’s needed.

DAVID MUHL

Friday was a strange game. Everyone expected us to win easily against a Salford side with lots of problems and full of youngsters and journeymen, but in the first half we struggled. Seeming to want to score at every play, we threw the ball about without any thought of a game plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our defence was ordinary to say the least and Salford were able to split us down the middle at regular intervals. It just goes to show how much work Mik Oledzki does and that we’ll miss him over a very important period of the season. Brad Arthur said after the game he had given them a rollicking at half time. They certainly needed it and it worked.

They came out as a different team in the second half, defended a lot better and their attack clicked. The standout players for me were Jake Connor and Alfie Edgell. Jake has the most beautiful pair of hands, some of his passing is awesome and his kicking game, both in field and from the tee, was top class. Alfie took his three tries well, he can certainly finish.

I don’t like criticising referees as I think they have a hard job and I think Friday’s referee had a decent game overall. The same can't be said for the video ref. The awarding of the Salford try was ridiculous. My understanding is that to overrule the on-field decision there had to be a clear and obvious error, but this was neither clear nor obvious. If it had been, it wouldn’t have taken him so many replays. At best it was inconclusive so the on-field decision should have stood. As for the captain's challenge, James Bentley's tackle was never head high. We have some hard games coming up and need to up our game if we are to get anything.

IAIN SHARP

In the last Friday night home game of the campaign, those expecting a blow-out of Red Adair proportions against Salford were sadly disappointed. In a game of two halves, I’ll brush over the disjoined first period. I understand Salford have hit on a unique approach to their well-documented problems, they are going to pop tickets on tomorrow night’s £100million+ Euromillions draw, using a combination of their squad numbers on show on Friday night. With so many short-term signings, they can now guarantee a match-worn jersey for every beleaguered fan. Maybe they can get No 57 sponsored by Heinz too?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The match also highlighted another grubby aspect of the game, that of feigning injury with a Salford player giving an impromptu performance of Shakespearean tragedy - he could be opening at the Edinburgh Fringe in August - near the posts. With the incident on report and a BAFTA nomination secured, there then followed recovery that even Lazarus would envy.

Alfie Edgell’s hat-rick of tries, in particular being on the end of a 60-yard team effort, were great and the solid debut of Presley Cassell, bodes well for the future. The final quarter also saw the sensible shuffling of players off to rest and protect them for bigger challenges ahead, not least at Wakefield on Thursday night.