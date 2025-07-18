Half-time 'rocket' works as Leeds Rhinos thump Salford Red Devils: coach Brad Arthur's reaction

Coach Brad Arthur admitted he gave his Leeds Rhinos side “a spray” at half-time when his side led only 10-6 against Salford Red Devils.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos responded with a hugely improved second half effort to run out 42-6 winners and Arthur praised his side for solving their problems themselves. He told his post-match press conference: “It’s the first time all year I have had to give them a bit of a spray and a rocket at half-time.

“I did that for about 30 seconds and then I walked away and left it to them. I am really proud of that, they know what our standards and expectations are, they know the sort of team we want to be and they went out and delivered that in the second half without me having to tell them what was needed. That’s very comforting for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arthur felt Leeds were “a bit impatient at times” before the interval, but added: “The good thing is we’re sitting here talking about a really strong performance in the second half. I took a gamble and left them to sort it out and they went out and delivered, that was pleasing.”