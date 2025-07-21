Rail operator Northern Trains have announced they will name one of their fleet after Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern is working with Burrow’s family and the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association to create artwork for the train, paying tribute to him and raising awareness of the terminal illness which has no known cure. The rolling stock will be unveiled at a special event at a station in West Yorkshire later this year and will be seen by thousands of people as it covers hundreds of miles every day.

Burrow died of MND last year, aged 41, five years after being diagnosed. Along with former Rhinos teammate Kevin Sinfield, he raised millions of pounds to fund the fight against the disease, as well as raising awareness of the condition nationwide. Northern agreed a partnership with the MND Association last month and its staff have pledged to raise thousands of pounds for research to help find a cure for the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The train operator has launched a ‘7 weeks of summer campaign’, asking its 7,000 employees to take part in a range of fundraising activities. That includes seven walks - covering a total of 70 miles - between towns and cities in the north which are home to Super League rugby teams.

Rob Burrow seen scoring for Leeds Rhinos at Wembley 10 years ago next month. Picture by Steve Riding.

Seven was the number worn by Burrow, who lived in Pontefract, during most of his Rhinos career and has become an iconic symbol in the MND community. Burrow played for Leeds from 2001-2017, winning eight Super League Grand Finals, the World Club Challenge three times and Challenge Cup twice.

Along with Wakefield Council and West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, a number of Northern employees, who were inspired by Burrow’s achievements on and off the pitch, requested the train naming earlier this year. Northern managing director Tricia Williams said: “When we were asked to name a train after Rob, we agreed it was a fantastic opportunity to honour his legacy. With the support of his family and the MND Association, we are now working to make this happen.

“So many of us here at Northern were inspired by Rob’s indomitable spirit and his commitment to helping others suffering with this cruel disease. That’s why we want to pay tribute to this great man, help raise awareness of MND and funding which can be used to help find a cure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tributes to Rob Burrow outside Leeds Rhinos' AMT Headingley Stadium following his death last year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Jo Coker, the MND Association’s director of income generation, said: “Rob was an inspiration both on and off the pitch, a man who showed real courage in sharing his diagnosis and opening up a conversation about motor neurone disease which continues to this day.

"For that, and for everything his family has done, and continues to do to support us, we are truly grateful. As one of the region’s most famous sons, naming a new train after him is a fantastic way to honour Rob’s life and legacy. As it travels through towns and cities, we hope it will spark many more conversations about Rob and about MND.”

West Yorkshire mayor Brabin added: “Rob inspired so many people with his world class talent and courage and his legacy continues to provide hope and strength. This train will be a fitting tribute to a true Yorkshire legend, and I can’t wait to see it in all its glory later this year.”

Councillor Matthew Morley, cabinet member at Wakefield Council hailed Burrow as “a rugby league legend, proud son of our district and an inspiration to people around the world”. He said: “We continue to work to honour his life, and to build on his incredible legacy of raising awareness of MND. I’m really pleased Northern, following a high-profile local campaign, are playing their part in helping us to remember Rob.”

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,650 services a day to more than 500 stations across the north of England.