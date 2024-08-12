Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Shocked Leeds Rhinos supporters are all calling for the same thing following the stunning 30-4 thrashing of Wigan Warriors.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The YEP’s fans panel reckon Rhinos have been transformed under coach Brad Arthur and they want to see him sign a longer-term contract. Nine of them expected a victory over Wigan, but the performance had one of our jury weeping tears of joy, rather than the usual frustration.

BECKY OXLEY

What a performance, what a game. I can honestly say I felt a true sense of pride and shed a few tears while leaving the ground. It has not been the easiest of seasons, but Saturday felt and looked a lot different; we had passion, we looked together and looked like we wanted to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James McDonnell celebrates scoring what fan David Muhl reckons was one of Leeds Rhinos' best tries of the season, against Wigan Warriors. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Every single player on the field defended and attacked like their life depended on it. Lachie Miller was getting the crowd going and Matt Frawley was great as captain. There was a sense of grit and determination and teamwork.

Winning 30-4 against Wigan wasn’t on many people’s radar I'm sure, but the two points are important and keep us within reach of a top-six spot. Rhyse Martin was on fire with 18 points and I bet those who were saying he wasn’t bothered any more because he’s leaving are eating their words.

Brad Arthur has changed the team so much in the last few weeks and things have come together. Next up is Magic Weekend against Warrington. Let’s continue to get behind the boys and get the two points at Elland Road on Saturday. Keep the faith.

DAVID MUHL

Rhyse Martin was 'on fire' for Leeds Rhinos against Wigan Warriors, according to fan Becky Oxley. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

I said last week even the most ardent Rhinos fan would realise our season is over, but if Leeds keep playing like that not only will we make the play-offs, we’ll also win Super League! The trouble is consistency has not been a word in our vocabulary this year and with Warrington next at Elland Road it will be very hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was the sort of performance I’ve been wanting to see all year. There wasn’t a player in a Leeds jersey that had a bad game, but special mention must go to Jarrod O’Connor and Rhyse Martin. How difficult will Martin be to replace next year?

I doubt you will see a better team try at Headingley than the one scored by James McDonnell. It went through the hands of a lot of the team and what was good to see was no one was panicking and they all kept control of themselves.

We have been short of props all year, but James Bentley was a revelation. At just 96kg he must be one of the smallest to play that position, but he handled the job superbly, managing his aggression perfectly for once.

Matt Frawley, seen in action against Wigan Warriors, has impressed Leeds Rhinos fan Gavin Miller with his form under Brad Arthur's coaching.Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

It has taken some time, but our half-backs seem to be clicking. Since Brad Arthur has come in, they seem to be playing a different game and are both benefiting from whatever he’s doing. Although this is one very happy Rhinos fan, I am not getting too carried away. We need to build on this and continue this level of performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On to Elland Road this week, which will be the first Magic I have missed. Leeds United's ground is just not up to standard and as a wheelchair user I find it totally un-wheelchair friendly. I will become a TV supporter for the day hoping that the boys put in another excellent performance.

IAIN SHARP

Right, hands up who predicted that one? Leeds pulled out a performance that few expected by putting Wigan to the sword at Headingley on Saturday.

Leeds’ form is distinctly staccato at the moment, given the performance at Salford the week before, however the beating of Wigan suggests something many have suspected, namely there is a good, competitive squad hidden somewhere in there and in the hands of a ‘proper coach’ who can get the best from their charges, it could turn into a serious contender.

One beneficiary of such coaching has been Matt Frawley, who has gone from lost sheep to the form scrum-half in the competition in a matter of weeks. The future of Brad Arthur remains uncertain, however everyone has their price. The strange noises you may hear emanating from the administrative areas of the ground this week are the sounds of yet another search down the back of the boardroom sofa, scraping together enough cash to induce Arthur to stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I missed the game this week, due to being on holiday, but did the next best thing while being away, take in another rugby league game. This time I went to a fixture in one of the far reaches of the sport, Penryn (that’s Falmouth to the rest of us) for the clash between Cornwall RLFC and Hunslet. I could tell I was in the south west, because the drizzle was warmer. And before you ask, yes, of course I wound up the travelling contingent from our neighbours across the river by wearing my Leeds shirt with pride!

GAVIN MILLER

There’s not many better feelings in rugby league than beating Wigan and I have to admit, prior to the game on Saturday afternoon, I wasn’t expecting that feeling. Wigan, feeling the effects of three games in 10 days, clearly were off the pace, but don’t let that take away from a decent Leeds performance.

As I’ve stated a number of times, I am no fan of this pack and seeing the starting forwards I’ll admit to writing us off all together before a ball had been kicked, but it’s nice to be surprised and I put it down to the change in coach. Brad Arthur cobbled a team together for Saturday, but sent them out with a purpose, a focus, a game plan and tactics - and that team pulled it off.

The difference in watching Arthur’s Leeds to watching Rohan Smith’s Leeds is measurable. The difference in some players’ performance is there for all to see. Matt Frawley has improved - let’s face it, he couldn’t have got worse - but he played like a scrum-half should. The kids he brought in performed admirably also. But let’s not get carried away; despite the south stand singing it, Old Trafford doesn’t wait for Leeds but a new contract for Arthur should.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

In my personal opinion, there is nothing more satisfying when following Leeds Rhinos than beating Wigan Warriors, so to put them to the sword on Saturday afternoon was like a dream come true. Our effort in defence is what pleased me most about this victory.

For most of the first half, Wigan dominated possession and were pretty much camped in our territory at times, but we stood firm and denied them any points. This gave us the platform to go and attack, where we looked the most dangerous we have done in a long time. The only question I have is where was this performance against Salford?

We saw the best of Lachie Miller on Saturday as well. He has come under some criticism this season, but I believe we are starting to see his real ability under Brad Arthur. His try was very well taken, but his support play for the first try stood out for me. All season we've been crying out for better support play when we break so hopefully this is a sign of things to come.

If anything is going to be a turning point, it's a home win against Wigan. Every game is a cup final now, we cannot afford to lose. We have another tough game against Warrington, but in front of a packed Elland Road, I believe we will continue our last gasp push for the play-offs.